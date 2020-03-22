Corrugated iron, plastic drums, bamboo, an old bicycle, bedsheets and duck decoys — all that and much more was put to use by kids constructing vessels for the Great Kiwi Can Whangaroa Raft Race earlier this month.

Nine rafts competed in the schools division and eight in the open as the vessels raced from Clansman's Wharf to Whangaroa Marina in fine conditions with no sign of the forecast rain.

This year's standout raft, and possibly the fastest ever seen on Whangaroa Harbour, reached the finish line before the rest of the fleet had rounded the first corner. Kaeo Tu Tubz was paddled by kids of Kaeo Primary School and built by Ron Martin using roofing iron bent into the shape of a double-hulled waka.

The event is organised annually by the Kiwi Can educational trust.

Advertisement

School division results: 1 Kaeo Tu Tubz, Kaeo School; 2 Tiny Totaras, Totara North School; 3 Turbo Turtles, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa; 4 Te Waka o Whakarara, Matauri Bay School. Most creative: The Mad Duckers, Kaingaroa School. Best flag: Oruaiti School.

Open division: 1 Martin Family; 2 Kaeo Fire; 3 Moana NZ Team 2. Most Creative: Eddie Would Row (Mitchell family). Best team spirit: Trough it Out.

Kaingaroa School deservedly took out the most creative raft tile for their Asterix/duck hunting-themed creation called the Mad Duckers. From left, Caleb Field, 9, Rusty Patterson, 9, Ben Wigley, 10, and Jess Michalick, 10, with Bryce Wigley at rear. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo School's corrugated iron Tu Tubz raft leaves the rest of the fleet far behind. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo School's Tu Tubz celebrate their emphatic victory. Photo / Peter de Graaf

READ MORE:

• Photos: Kaeo kids get creative at Ngā Purapura Festival

• Photos: Kaeo's Trash 2 Flash wearable arts

• Photos: hundreds at Kāeo's Ngā Purapura Festival

Totara North School's Tiny Totaras power to second place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eight-year-old Lily Apiata, of Totara North, celebrates after her Tiny Totaras team finishes second. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kura o Hato Hohepa's Turbo Turtles on their way to a third-place finish. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Matauri Bay School's Te Waka o Whakarara even had a number plate. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of two Oruaiti School rafts uses sail power to help it down the harbour. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Mad Duckers from Kaingaroa School were deserving winners of the most creative raft title. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A team member from Kaingaroa School's Mad Duckers takes aim at a rival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An Oruaiti School raft clinches last place honours. Photo / Peter de Graaf