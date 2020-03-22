On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Corrugated iron, plastic drums, bamboo, an old bicycle, bedsheets and duck decoys — all that and much more was put to use by kids constructing vessels for the Great Kiwi Can Whangaroa Raft Race earlier this month.
Nine rafts competed in the schools division and eight in the open as the vessels raced from Clansman's Wharf to Whangaroa Marina in fine conditions with no sign of the forecast rain.
This year's standout raft, and possibly the fastest ever seen on Whangaroa Harbour, reached the finish line before the rest of the fleet had rounded the first corner. Kaeo Tu Tubz was paddled by kids of Kaeo Primary School and built by Ron Martin using roofing iron bent into the shape of a double-hulled waka.
The event is organised annually by the Kiwi Can educational trust.
School division results: 1 Kaeo Tu Tubz, Kaeo School; 2 Tiny Totaras, Totara North School; 3 Turbo Turtles, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa; 4 Te Waka o Whakarara, Matauri Bay School. Most creative: The Mad Duckers, Kaingaroa School. Best flag: Oruaiti School.
Open division: 1 Martin Family; 2 Kaeo Fire; 3 Moana NZ Team 2. Most Creative: Eddie Would Row (Mitchell family). Best team spirit: Trough it Out.