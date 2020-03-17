More than 4000 people packed Mangonui for the town's ninth Waterfront Festival on Saturday.

During the annual event, one of the last big outdoor festivals of the Northland summer, Beach Rd is cleared of cars and transformed into one long party zone bursting with live music, games, and stalls selling art, food, wine and craft beer.

Three stages catered to a variety of musical tastes with one set aside for talented youth performers as young as 10. The festival is organised by Doubtless Bay Promotions and Somersault Events.

Soulsista from Ahipara got the festival started with a dose of reggae and soul. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Metal sculptor Logan Campbell from Kaingaroa turns nuts and bolts into art. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sisters Mali, 4, and Hine Andrews, 3, from Ahipara are absorbed in the serious business of eating ice cream. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Che Frear, of Mangonui, signals his victory in the donut-eating contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Donut-eating champion Caitlin Russell, 12, from Hihi, reacts as Lola Hare, also 12 and from Hihi, gets the last donut down. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gibz Harris, better known as the lead singer of Chemamari, performs with his father Jeff Harris. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Festival MC Charmaine Soljak of The Hits. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taipa Sailing Club made the most of the windy conditions by staging boat races on the harbour. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joe Mulgrew of Paihia snaps a family memento on his phone. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Kapowairua Waitai performs with Kaitaia youth band Papa's Pack. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mangonui School 8-year-olds Peyton Shaw, left, and Te Ahere Henderson make sure rubbish and recycling goes in the right bins. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A lederhosen-clad Frank Frischauf of Mangonui turns his German sausages. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo siblings Khalila, 16, and Ishmael Strevens, 17, of youth band Jinx. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Ariella Angell from Taupo Bay won $100 in the "cornhole toss", a game of skill raising money for Doubtless Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf