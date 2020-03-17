On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
More than 4000 people packed Mangonui for the town's ninth Waterfront Festival on Saturday.
During the annual event, one of the last big outdoor festivals of the Northland summer, Beach Rd is cleared of cars and transformed into one long party zone bursting with live music, games, and stalls selling art, food, wine and craft beer.
Three stages catered to a variety of musical tastes with one set aside for talented youth performers as young as 10. The festival is organised by Doubtless Bay Promotions and Somersault Events.