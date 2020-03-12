A Northland Lotto player is more than $22,000 richer today after winning Lotto and Powerball Second Division on Wednesday night.

The ticket, which was sold online to a Northland My Lotto player was among 10 nationwide that each won $17,613 with Lotto Second Division.

The ticket was also one of two that won Powerball Second Division, taking their winnings to $22,862.

The winning numbers were 8, 13, 21, 22, 29 and 40 with the bonus number 37.

Parking changes

Whangārei District Council's changes to inner city parking are starting from this weekend. In preparation for this, new signs have already gone up around the central city. These will be covered until the changes go live over the weekend. The council said the new parking changes would simplify parking prices across the central city with costs decreasing in some areas and increasing in others. Water St Carpark will reduce to a $2 all-day charge while free parking at the Central City Carpark above the cinema will be ending and cost $2 per hour for up to three hours.

Libary system upgrades

The Far North's six district libraries will temporarily close or reduce services later this month while systems are upgraded to join kōtui, a nationwide library management and search service.

From March 26, the libraries will become part of a consortium of 40 libraries nationwide using kōtui, a shared management and search service.

System upgrades required to join the new system will require some close this month. Between March 21 and 25, Procter, Kaikohe and Paihia libraries will be closed, while Kaitaia, Kawakawa and Kaeo libraries will offer reduced services.

During the upgrade none of the libraries will loan items, and it will not be possible to renew items, request new items or pay overdue fees. Libraries providing reduced services will allow customers to browse books, magazines and newspapers, use photocopy services, and make use of public computers and wi-fi.

Advertisement

Feedback on fishing

Ministry of Primary Industries Northland is asking for feedback in regard to further temporary fishing closure in Whangārei. The Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board has requested a to ban the take of all shellfish over Mair and Marsden Bank, Marsden Pt and Whangārei for another two years. This applies to commercial, recreational and tangata whenua. The banks have been closed to shellfish harvesting since June 2018. The trust believes that the pipi and mussel populations have not improved to a state that would support reopening the beds at this stage. While their concern is primarily about the pipi and mussel populations, for ease of monitoring and enforcement they've asked that the closure cover all shellfish. This also better aligns with the customary practice of rāhui, which sits alongside the proposed temporary closure. Have your say on the MPI website before April 20.