Are world events getting you down? Are you need of a good laugh?

Well, we may have the solution for you, because we're giving away a double ticket to see comedian Ben Hurley at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on April 3.

Hurley's shows regularly sell out at the New Zealand Comedy Festival and he's a regular on The Project and current affairs comedy show 7 Days, where he's also head writer.

He will be joined on his Best New Things tour by special guests Donna Brookbanks and David Correos.

Brookbanks is a 2018 and 2019 Billy T Award nominee and a founder of improv comedy troupe Snort. Correos' powerful, boundary-pushing style won him the Billy T Award in 2016.

To be in to win, all you have to do is send an email to baynews@northernadvocate.co.nz with your name, address and contact phone number by 5pm on Sunday.

We'll draw one name at random and publish the winner in next week's Bay News.

Visit turnercentre.co.nz for tickets and information.

Book contest

Kerikeri author Bianca Staines is hoping to break into the world of film after entering her first book into a TaleFlick Discovery contest.

Kerikeri author Bianca Staines is hoping to break into the world of film after entering her first book into a TaleFlick Discovery contest. Photo / Supplied

TaleFlick is a US curation company looking for the next big story to turn into a movie or series, and the contest allows the public to vote on which stories they would like to see adapted to film.

The winner of the competition will be pitched to producers and potentially score a movie deal.

Staines entered her first book The Tale of Prince into the contest this week.

The book is based on her two rescue dogs – an alsatian called Bruno rescued from the Humane Society, and American bulldog Misty who came from the Bay of Islands SPCA.

The Tale of Prince is an adventure story about pets, animals and humans featuring romance, humour and quirky characters.

She has also written another children's book called The Tale of Tyriii.

Staines said winning the competition would be "a dream come true".

Voting opens on March 12 and closes at midday on March 14.

Visit taleflick.com y to vote.

Bike night

Get into gear and get along to the Big Bike Film Night at Kerikeri's Cathay Cinema on March 31.

Get into gear and get along to the Big Bike Film Night at Kerikeri's Cathay Cinema on March 31. Photo / File

The world's best cycling short films will be showcased from 7.30pm-9.40pm and that includes everything from action, drama, humour and lots of inspiration.



This year's treasure chest of films features stories about a mountain climbing challenge, a passage of three first-timers on their way to Ironman Taupō, two friends on an environmental mission and a beautiful story about the power of two wheels and a community built through bicycling.

Visit bigbikefilmnight.nz for tickets and details. There will also be door sales on the night.

Environmental champs

Environmental champions in the Bay of Islands are being asked to put their names forward for this year's Environmental Awards.

Environmental champions in the Bay of Islands are being asked to put their names forward for the Environmental Awards. Photo / Supplied

The awards are hosted by the Northland Regional Council to recognise people's work for the betterment of the region.

"All over Northland, thousands of people are working to improve our environment, often quietly behind the scenes," NRC chairwoman Penny Smart said.

"We want to publicly thank them for joining us in our mission to create a healthy environment, a strong economy and resilient communities. There's no way we could do what we do without their efforts."

The 2020 awards are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the can-do' attitudes and contributions people from all walks of life are making to help our environment thrive.

Examples include efforts to get rid of pests so our native species can flourish, clearing weeds, planting erosion-prone land, stream banks and wetlands, and sustainability projects in schools.

Entrants are welcome from all sectors including individuals, community groups, schools, tangata whenua, businesses and leaders.

Entries close on March 22.

Finalists will receive a certificate and tickets to an official awards ceremony function in Kerikeri on May 28, and award winners in each category will receive a $1000 cash prize and trophy.

To enter or nominate someone visit nrc.govt.nz/environmentalawards or phone 0800 002 004.

Volunteers evening

Head along to a Paihia social evening to celebrate its volunteers on March 26.

There are many individuals and organisations that make Paihia a better place – Focus Paihia, Bay of Islands Rotary, St John, Fire and Emergency, Red Cross, Business Paihia and Waitangi Bike Park.

All are welcome to an evening of great music and food at the Paihia Swordfish Club at 96 Marsden Rd.

Music will be provided by Merv Pinny, an award-winning local artist known for his original song OB can you hear the children cry.

The event starts at 5.30pm and RSVP is not required.

Partners and friends welcome, dress is casual, and meals will be available for purchase.

Phone Denis on 022 010 2279 for more information.

Art exhibition

A collection of works by Rachel Miller opens at the Village Arts Gallery in Kohukohu on March 14 at 2pm.

Lark showcases a range of media including photo montage, fabric collage drawings and oil paint, graphite, and wax on paper compositions.

The exhibition runs until April 13, and the gallery is open seven days from 10am-4pm.

Visit villagearts.co.nz or phone 09 405 5827 for more information.

Arts and archaeology

The count down to the Kororipo Heritage Park Festival has begun with just over a week until the big day on March 21.

The festival promises something for everyone with lead acts Troy Kingi and the Underclass, the Māori Sidesteps, Kawiti Waetford and fusion group Blue Pearl lined up to entertain throughout the day.

The day is part of the Tūhono Kerikeri series of events marking Kerikeri's bicentennial.

Tūhono Kerikeri project events co-ordinator June Pitman said there is also art, poetry and archaeology.

An art installation by Tash Nikora will feature at Rewa's Village, along with the Tūhono@Kingston House exhibition.

People can embrace their inner artist with Easel Art Live on the Kainga, and poetry fans can enjoy recitations by acclaimed writer Vivienne Plumb who will read from her anthology From Darkness to Light – Poems about the Kerikeri Mission House.

There is also Archaeology for Kids behind Kemp House and for those wanting to understand more about the archaeology of Kororipo Pā, Dr Hans-Dieter Bader and Ngāti Rēhia's Kipa Munro will lead tours of Hongi Hika's pā.

"The festival promises to be a fantastic day of great music, great kai and a whole range of other activities suitable for all ages that celebrate this special milestone in Kerikeri's history," Pitman said.

For more information visit tuhonokerikeri.nz



Raft race

The Great Whangaroa Kiwi Can Raft Race is back on March 14.

Don't forget to head to the Whangaroa harbour for the Great Whangaroa Kiwi Can Raft Race on March 14. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Schools, businesses, clubs and families are all gearing up to compete in the fun annual event where a wide variety of home-made craft race from Clansman's Wharf to the Whangaroa Sport Fishing Club.

This year's action starts at 10am at the Whangaroa harbour, and wraps up around 1pm.

The event is organised by the Whangaroa Kiwi Can Charitable Trust which runs the Graeme Dingle Foundation Kiwi Can programme in the Far North.

Kiwi Can is a life skills and values programme for 5-12 year olds which promotes a can-do attitude and encourages children to take responsibility for their actions.

Contact Tracy Walker on 021 213 9470 or tracy.walker@dinglefoundation.org.nz for more information.

Tina Turner winners

Northland is clearly a stronghold of Tina Turner fans because we had a record number of entries in last week's Tina Turner: Simply the Best giveaway.

Alas, there could be only one winner for each show.

The lucky winners of double tickets are Neil Wylie of Kerikeri and John Sandford of Tikipunga. Neil will go to the Turner Centre concert on March 16 while John is off to the Forum North show the following night. The winners were drawn at random.

The tribute show is fronted by South African-born singer Caroline Borole and produced by Showtime Australia, the same company which brought The Abba Show and Queen: It's a Kinda Magic to New Zealand. Congratulations Neil and John and thanks everyone who entered. If you missed out this time, keep trying. This week we're giving away tickets to see comedian Ben Hurley in Kerikeri.

And, no, the Turner Centre wasn't named after Tina. But don't tell her that...

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.