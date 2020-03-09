The 175th anniversary of the Battle of Kororāreka will be marked with a series of events in Russell on Wednesday morning. Commemorations will start at 6.45am at Maiki/Flagstaff Hill with karakia, kōrero, waiata and raising of Te Kara (the flag), followed by prayers at Christ Church for the dead. The ceremony will conclude with breakfast at Haratu Marae on the Russell waterfront. It will be attended, among others, by local hapū, Defence Force representatives and MPs Kelvin Davis, Shane Jones, Peeni Henare, Matt King and Willow-Jean Prime. The start of the battle was famously signalled by Hone Heke cutting down the flagpole at Russell on March 11, 1845. About 13 Maori and 20 Britons died in the initial battle. The Northern War continued until the Battle of Ruapekapeka Pā in January 1846.

Guide dog appeal

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs volunteers will be out in full force across Northland with their red bibs and donation buckets for this year's Red Puppy Appeal street collection, on Friday and Saturday. "We breed and train about 100 puppies per year, and only the best graduate as guide dogs. As New Zealand's only guide dog service, it is 100 per cent funded by public donations and it is with thanks to the generosity and support of Kiwis that Blind Low Vision NZ can provide guide dogs to people who need them," said John Mulka, Blind Low Vision NZ chief executive. To donate to this year's Red Puppy Appeal, look out for a collector wearing red on a street near you on Friday and Saturday. Or, people can donate online at guidedogs.org.nz.

PGF aquaculture investment lauded

Northland Inc general manager for investment and infrastructure Vaughan Cooper has welcomed the Provincial Growth Fund announcement that it will invest $6 million into the commercial farming of kingfish at Niwa's Bream Bay facility in Northland. "Finfish was identified as a key opportunity when we were developing the Northland Aquaculture Development Strategy, and it is fantastic to see that strategic thinking coming to fruition today with this announcement," Cooper said. Niwa has developed aquaculture at the site for almost 20 years and is putting $7.84m towards the pilot. Ratepayer-funded Northland Regional Council is also funding up to $6m contribution towards the project. The PGF investment enables the project to take the next step towards the commercialisation of, and the development of, a new finfish industry in both Northland and New Zealand that is hoped to produce up to 600 tonnes of yellowtail kingfish a year.

Kohukohu exhibition

LARK, an exhibition by Rachel Miller, is new work showcasing a range of media including photo montage, fabric collage drawings and oil paint, graphite, and wax on paper compositions. LARK opens at 2pm, on Saturday at Village Arts Gallery, Kohukohu and runs until April 13.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Village-Arts-Gallery-713403562073391 for more information.