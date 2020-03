TODAY

• Ladies Night Out with Raw Muscle, 8pm-11pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Blindspott, 7pm-11.30pm, Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant, Cnr Cobham & Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Sammy J - Someday Tour, 8.30pm, Tikipunga Tavern, Whangārei.

• Trivia Quiz Night Fundraiser, 7pm, The Marist Sports Club, Whangārei.

• Scarlet-Rose, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Queering Poetry With Poet & Author Oscar Upperton, 7pm, Kāri Āhua. The Āhua Garden, Whangārei.

• Waiting for God, 7pm, Octagon Theatre, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Ngā Purapura Festival, 10am-3.30pm, Kaeo.

• Te Wero o Te Houtaewa Team Ultra Marathon, 7.30am, Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē (Ninety Mile Beach), Far North.

• Blindspott, 7pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Opera Picnic in the Bay, 6pm, The Flute Farm, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Colour Bonanza, 10am, Horotutu Park, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sammy J - Someday Tour, 8.30am, Kauri Arms, Kaitaia, Far North.

• Thelonious Punk, 1pm, Kaeo Library, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Ladies Night Out, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Kiwi Skate Day 2020, 5.30pm, Portland Recreation Centre, Whangārei.

• Underwater/Beach Clean-Up, 11.15am, Onerahi Wharf, Whangārei.

• Trek for Life Aotearoa/NZ, 1pm, Cape Reinga, Aupouri Peninsula, Far North.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am, Te Matau ā Pohe bridge, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, 9.30am, Just Thrive, Whangārei.

• A Day In the Life As a Student, 10am, The Orchard, Whangārei.

• Charcoal Landscape Weekend Workshop for Beginners, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St & Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm, Waipu Primary School, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Lingerie Workshops, 9am, Whangārei Girls High School, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Making a Scene Drama & Speech Academy, Monday, March 9, 4pm, Whangārei Theatre Company, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, March 9, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, March 10, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, March 12, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Cecile, Thursday, March 12, 9.30am, Just Thrive, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Classes, Thursday, March 12, 10.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Teens Food for Life 5-Week Course, Thursday, March 12, 3.30pm, The Veggie Tree, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz