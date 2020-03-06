

A Playcentre open day in Whangārei on Sunday will give parents, caregivers and their children a chance to experience what is on offer at centres throughout Northland.

A focus on child-led learning means each day Playcentres offer a variety of learning and play experiences such as building, baking, painting, dressing up, singing, and sand and water play.

People can take their kids to the open day this Sunday, on the grassy area in front of Reyburn House, in the Whangārei Town Basin.

There will be messy play, painting, bubbles, book reading, creating and imagining on offer. The day runs from 9am to noon.

Advertisement

Each Playcentre around New Zealand is managed by parents and supported by Playcentre Aotearoa and staff at a national level.

One of the event organisers, Ashlee Cebalo of Titoki Playcentre, said centres catered for newborns to those aged 5.

Parents could stay with their children while they played at the centres which was different to childcare centres. Playcentres were government-funded but run by volunteers.

Playcentre was not only a chance for children to learn and socialise, there were also courses and workshops parents could attend, Cebalo said.

"It's a chance to learn different activities for children and an opportunity for parents and caregivers to broaden their knowledge."

There was a minimal cost for children to attend playcentres, which were usually open one or two days a week.

"It's also about parents networking together, it does create a really strong social network," Cebalo said.