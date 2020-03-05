

A certificate in professional speaking will complement the English language skills Lana Romanova acquired in the two years the Ukrainian has lived in Whangārei.

The mother of two was among seven migrants from Uruguay, Colombia, Philippines, Ukraine, France and Britain who sat an 11-week course organised by Multicultural Whangārei.

They received their certificates during a function at Multicultural Whangārei last week.

Romanova worked as a paediatrician in Ukraine and is studying public health through distance learning with Massey University.

"The reason I did the course in professional speaking is to help me in my conversations with Kiwis because that's a major problem for migrants. I find Kiwis' speed of talking much harder than what I am used to."

Some of the migrants who graduated with a certificate in professional speaking at Multicultural Whangārei. Photo / John Stone

Her family first visited Whangārei five years ago when they stayed with Ukrainian friends and decided to make a move three years later.

Course tutor Jessie Glasson Bell started the course four years ago and said the idea was to improve migrants' ability in presenting themselves to prospective employers.

"It's about the confidence in speaking. Quite often when speaking to New Zealanders who'll say 'pardon, what did you say' and that will make them feel bad."

The Speech New Zealand course is designed for use by professional and business speakers, and candidates are able to sit an exam at the end of the course.

In 2019, migrants from Ethiopia, Russia, India, Israel, China, Scotland, Canada, Taiwan, and Germany sat and passed the exam, including a mother and daughter who travelled from Auckland to attend the class because none were offered in the City of Sails at the time.

Bell said lessons for last year's class were disrupted by the fire in the municipal building on Bank St, just a few weeks before the exam date, which meant other venues had to be found.

Kamo High School allowed the use of its drama room for the final exam.