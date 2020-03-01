Two Far North projects which didn't make the cut in Friday's multi-million-dollar infrastructure announcement are still on the Government's radar, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

The projects which missed out were a proposed roundabout on SH1 at the intersection of Matthews Ave and North Rd, opposite Kaitaia Intermediate; and a major culvert under a SH10 causeway at Papakawau which would allow Back River to once again flow directly into Mangonui Harbour, a decades-old request of local hapū. Jones said he had requested more information on both projects with a view to future funding. The projects which did make the cut were roundabouts at Puketona and Kawakawa and improvements to the SH12/Rawene Rd intersection.

Safe landing for a parachutist

A parachutist who got into trouble used a secondary shoot to land safely on farmland on Bulls Rd in Kerikeri.

Police, an ambulance, and a fire crew arrived but were not required as the parachutist did not suffer any injuries.

The Farm is less than 1km as the crow flies from Bay of Islands Airport on Wiroa Rd, where a skydiving business is based. Two light aircraft were circling the scene at the time.

Big Northland wins

Five Northland punters were among 39 players from around New Zealand who each won $26,117 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's draw.

A MyLotto player, two who bought their tickets from New World in Regent, one at Whau Valley Dairy and another at Paihia Four Square got something to cheer about after missing out on the big $50m prize.

Powerball win was shared by two players from Auckland.

The winning First Division numbers were 4, 18, 25, 27, 28, 32, with Bonus number 37 and Powerball 3.