

A fire which has closed Russell School until further notice is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews from Russell and Paihia fire brigades, along with police, were called to the blaze at the school just before 6am yesterday.

Specialist fire investigator Jason Goffin, who was at the scene yesterday, said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

"It involved a resource room in between two classrooms. Basically we're currently undergoing the fire investigation," he said.

Goffin said the fire caused "significant" damage and the school would be closed until further notice.

"It's only involving one part of the building and minor damage to other buildings."