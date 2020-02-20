TODAY

• Ghost Trees, 7.30pm, ONEONESIX Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Dinner & Drinks with Morgan McCaskill, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Scottish Harp & Guitar – Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, 7.30pm, Kamo Swifts Soccer Club, Whangārei.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

• Tranz Tazman Music Show, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tattletale Saints Album Release Tour, 7.30pm, Mount Manaia Bowling Club, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Mojo Risers Feat. Kiri Eriwata, 7.30pm, Hakaru Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Artisans Market, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Scottish Harp & Guitar – Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, 5.30pm, The Flute Farm, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Christine Fernyhough's Antique Roadshow, 5pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Fireco Kai Iwi Lakes, 8.15am, Taharoa Domain Kai Iwi Lakes Camping Ground, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Blacklist, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Tutukaka Twilight Market, 5pm, Tutukaka Green, Tutukaka, Northland.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Tavern, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am, Te Matau ā Pohe bridge, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Marua Community Hall Annual Trail Ride 2020, 9am, Browns Farm, Whangārei.

• Roller Derby: What's Your New Year's Resolution?, 4pm, Bay Sports Grounds Waipapa, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Lions Club of Ruawai Monthly Market, 10.30am, Four Square, Ruawai, Northland.

• Sourdough & Easy Cheese Workshop, 3pm, The Veggie Tree, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Mullet in the Park, 4pm-7pm, Kerikeri Sports Complex

COMING UP

• Making a Scene Drama & Speech Academy, Monday, February 24, 4pm, Whangārei Theatre Company, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, February 24, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Tattletale Saints - Album Release Tour, Monday, February 24, 4pm, Soundgarden, Kohukohu, Far North.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, February 25, noon, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Happy Mail Workshop, Tuesday, February 25, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Employment Law: 2020 and Beyond, Tuesday, February 25, noon, Sportsville Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, February 25, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Smooth the Road to Home Ownership, Tuesday, February 25, 5.30pm, Sportsville Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2020, Tuesday, February 25, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Spanish Classes, Tuesday, February 25, 3.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, February 26, noon, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Yuan Qigong Classes, Wednesday, February 26, 6.15pm, Victoria's studio, 158 Apotu Rd - Kauri, Whangārei.

• Relaxation & Mindfulness Session, Wednesday, February 26, 1pm, Mind Body and Salt, Whangārei.

• Healing and PXP with Jeanette Wilson, Wednesday, February 26, 7.30pm, Cheviot Park Motor Lodge, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, February 27, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Teens Food for Life 5-Week Course, Thursday, February 27, 3.30pm, The Veggie Tree, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz