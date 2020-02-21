Mayhem is set to descend on Maungaturoto next month and the locals can't wait for the fun to start.

Maungatapere School's annual Maunga Mayhem obstacle adventure race is back again with the popular fundraising event attracting hundreds of participants and spectators.

The school's PTA had run sausage sizzles, sold chocolates, garden rambles and golf tournaments in the past to raise extra funds for the school, but three years ago, they decided it was time for a change.

So Maunga Mayhem was created - a unique event to help raise the capital needed and provide a fun family adventure.

Maunga Mayhem is an adventure race with 14 obstacles to complete. It is set on the Duffy farm at the base of Maungatapere mountain.

The vision behind Maunga Mayhem is to provide good old-fashioned country fun. It's also an opportunity for kids to be active outdoors, get outside their comfort zone, build confidence and get muddy.

The adventure race incorporates many natural country obstacles such as clambering over a hay bale stack, leaping over silage bales, jumping over a sty, sludging through a big mud pit, an enormous slippery slide, through big culvert pipes, whacking their way through a maze of maize, getting over a pile of tyres, under a scramble net covered in tea tree branches, leaping over horse jumps, swinging over monkey bars, following a rope through the trees and more.

In its first year, Maunga Mayhem raised $18,200 in profit and last year that grew to $22,556 for the school, and 2020 is shaping up to be the best yet.

The success is also due to the many participants and is gaining in popularity each year.

Last year 547 participants crossed the finish line over three different races.

This year's event will be on March 21. For more information go to www.maungamayhem.co.nz.

The races, which start at 10.15am, are:

Mixed mayhem 1.5km - child completes assisted by adult (ages 4-8)

Mini mayhem 1.5km – child completes alone (ages 6-12)

Major mayhem 5km – age 12 to adult.