Hundreds of dogs and their humans turned out to the annual Bark in the Park event in Kawakawa on February 16.

Organiser Sam Stewart said it was a great turnout at the United Kawakawa Rugby Club where dog owners and their four-legged friends enjoyed a range of entertainment while raising much-needed funds for the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue group.

The event delivered on its promise to be bigger and better than last year, Steward said. About 900 people and 400 dogs turned out, raising $4500 for the charity which rehomes neglected and abandoned animals in the Far North.

That was an increase on last year, when about 700 people and 250 dogs attended and more than $3300 was raised.

Stewart thanked the community and local businesses for their support.

"Everybody really enjoyed it," she said.

"We really appreciate everybody's support.

The second Bark in the Park was a great day for dog owners and their beloved canine friends. Photo / Debbie Beadle-Taylor

"It's not just about the money raised, it's also great to see people having fun with their dogs and get the message out about safety about education and the good work that Bay of Islands Animal Rescue does."

The event included displays by conservation dogs, agility and obedience demonstrations, and educational talks around dog safety for children.

The Bay of Islands Vintage Steam Railway also got on board, offering passengers and their canine friends free travel from Kawakawa to Taumerere and back.

Participants enjoyed a canine cool-off zone with paddling pools and dog ice blocks, and there were prizes for best-dressed, fancy dress, best trick and waggiest tail.

• Check out the Facebook page for all the details including prizewinners.

Fire fundraiser

Head to the Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on February 27 from 5pm-9pm for another great cause.

There will be bands, food and entertainment at the Blaze Aid fundraising gala, which is supporting the Australian bush fire relief effort.

Students from local schools will hold stalls at the market – including from Springbank School - and local fire stations are also supporting the event. Luke Patrick, aka Frank Warner from Shortland Street, will be attending.

Funds raised will go to Bobin Public School, a small school in rural New South Wales which was destroyed by the bush fires.

The school will use the donations to buy teaching materials and resources.

• If you'd like to have a fundraising stall at the event, contact Michelle on Michelle.chapman@springbank.nz or 021 214 4886.

Customer service

They help more than 355,000 customers each year, and the Far North District Council's three i-Site Visitor Information Centres have managed to achieve a near 100 per cent customer satisfaction rating.

Bay of Islands i-Site customer service professionals, from left, Sophie Chmiela, Wendy Henwood, Julia Crane and Chris Albrecht. Photo / Supplied

Monthly customer satisfaction index scores in surveys undertaken by customer service consultants, CTMA New Zealand, averaged 98.8 out of 100 from January to December 2019.

Staff were rated on their courtesy, professionalism, understanding of issues raised, clarity of the response and overall helpfulness.

Visitor Information Services manager Julia Crane attributes the high satisfaction rate to the knowledge, skills and helpful attitude of her staff.

"All i-Site staff have level four travel and tourism diplomas, some are multi-lingual, and they are familiar with the accommodation and activities they advise visitors on," she said.

"Staff often go the extra mile. They have helped people jump-start cars, driven people to Kerikeri when they have missed a bus, and worked hard to find a family of 10 accommodation over the busy Christmas period."

The Bay of Islands i-Site in Paihia was the busiest during 2019, helping 300,785 people.

The other centres are at Kaitaia and Opononi. All three provide visitors and locals with information and a booking service for activities, attractions, accommodation and transport.

They also process council rates payments, parking infringements, and dog registrations for residents and ratepayers.

Jazz club

The John Leigh Calder Quartet will play an evening of cool tunes at the Turner Centre Jazz Club on February 28.

The John Leigh Calder Quartet will play an evening of cool tunes at the Turner Centre Jazz Club on February 28. Photo / File

The club is saying goodbye to John Leigh Calder, before he returns to the jazz clubs of London.

Featured alongside him at the Turner Centre's New World Theatre Bar will be saxophonist Walter Bianco, Matt Watson and Matt Hennessy for a night of top international jazz entertainment.

Calder is a vocalist, double bass player, song writer and recording artist who performs dynamic sophisticated, smooth jazz, and up-tempo funky grooves that highlight his unique voice.

Originally from Whangārei, where he started his musical career with school friend Billy Taikoko, aka Billy T James, Calder has worked throughout the UK and Europe with top musicians such as John Critchinson and Colin Wood.

• Doors open at 5pm and music starts at 6pm. The cost is $10 at the door.

Golf tournament

Hospice Mid Northland is holding its annual charity golf tournament at the Bay of Islands Golf Club on March 6.

As well as great golf games, there will be two cash prize hole-in-ones and a chance to win golf clubs on another hole-in-one.

Hospice Mid Northland aims to raise $20,000 for the event and is looking for businesses wanting to sponsor a hole.

The event starts with a 9.30am briefing, followed by a 10am shotgun start.

• To book, phone Adele on 09 407 7799 or email fundraising@hospicemn.org.nz

Green awards

The second Far North Go Green Awards will be held at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel on April 3.

The winner of the fashion section of last year's Far North Go Green Awards was Christine Maynard, from Russell, who made this dress and parasol out of an old sail. Photo / Stephen Western

Last year's event was a sell-out six weeks prior and organiser the Resilient Russell Charitable Trust says interest in this year's awards is high.

Nominations in each of the three main categories have already been received. More nominations are welcomed. The deadline is March 10.

The categories are: outstanding citizen award, outstanding organisation or company award, and Go Green good idea award.

Judges are Terry Greening, Bastienne Kruger and Richard Robbins.

Entries are also open for the Nature to Nature Funky Fashion Show. There are two sections to the fashion award this year, the school section which is open to both junior and senior pupils at Russell School, and the adult section which is open to any crafter, weaver, artisan in the country.

All category winners are eligible to receive the supreme award. Trophies this year will be living trees for the adults and herb gardens for the school section of the fashion show.

• Email mywordmedia@yahoo.com for the Go Green awards nominations or sandra@creativegetup.com for fashion show entries.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email mywordmedia@yahoo.com for the Go Green awards nominations or sandra@creativegetup.com for fashion show entries.