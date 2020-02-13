The first time Six60 performed in Whangārei it was in front of a crowd of 660.

When they take the stage this weekend it could be in front of a crowd of 15,000 if tickets sell out.

Supported by LAB, Sons of Zion and Vayne; the Kiwi band will entertain punters at Semenoff Stadium tomorrow night in what is their fourth consecutive Saturday performing since January 25.

Carina de Graaf, venue and events manager for Whangārei District Council, said the concert is great for the region.

"A significant event like this is really such a great economic benefit to our city but also the buzz you're feeling around town and I actually notice it. You just can't underestimate the excitedness it brings for groups."

Six60's first performance in Whangārei was in 2015 at the Forum North Expo Hall to a crowd of 660. When they returned in 2016 and performed at Northland Events Centre the crowd grew to 5000, that number doubled to 10,000 - a sell-out show - in 2018 and this year the capacity has been set at 15,000.

"There are families going and large groups from all over. I'm aware of people flying from Australia literally today to come to it so it's attracting a crowd of people from quite far away that see it as a lovely place to have an event - Whangārei, Northland, our region.

"I think we're going to be in for a really amazing event that puts Northland on the map once again," de Graaf said.

Whangārei District Council have declared a temporary alcohol ban to support public health and safety in relation to the Six60 concert. Photo / Supplied

To support public health and safety for the event, a temporary alcohol ban covering Okara Drive - and all adjacent public places, between the northern and southern intersections with Port Rd - will be applied from 6am tomorrow to 6am Sunday.

Okara Drive - from Porowini Ave to Port Rd - will also be closed from 12pm to 12am for the concert.

"That's just to keep everybody safe. There is plenty of parking but it requires a little bit of walking. But we have a drop-off zone for taxis, a drop-off zone for our mobility clients. We're encouraging people where they can to park and walk."

