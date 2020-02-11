

A young, intoxicated and yelling man who arrived at a Whangārei house and wouldn't leave was stabbed twice in the chest with a knife by an occupant of the property, a jury has heard.

After being stabbed, Hamuera Wilson left the Raumanga house and went to seek help at the Otaika Accommodation Park where he woke up a couple before losing consciousness— and his life.

The knife, just under 10cm long and 2.5cm wide, penetrated his heart and he bled to death despite the efforts of two police officers who provided first aid and St John paramedics.

The event happened about 12.30am on October 21, 2018.

Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy, 30, is on trial in the High Court at Whangārei on one charge of murdering Wilson and a jury of seven women and five men will hear evidence over two weeks.

His trial started yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Richard Annandale told the jury in his opening address that after stabbing Wilson, Haddon-Hardy hid the knife in a drain pipe and initially told police he did not see anything as he was asleep.

He said Wilson was yelling when he arrived at a house diagonally across the road from the Otaika Shopping Centre and asked a woman who opened the door to see Haddon-Hardy and called him out.

When Haddon-Hardy came to the door, he said Wilson initiated a physical fight before he was stabbed twice in the chest.

While still bleeding, Annandale said Wilson went to the park while covering his chest with his hands and repeatedly knocked on a door saying: "Help me, I've been stabbed".

Police, he said, noticed almost a trail of blood, a shoe, a bag and a broken cellphone outside the Haddon-Hardy's house.

Annandale said Haddon-Hardy's action was not self-defence and that Wilson did not have anything in his hands when he was stabbed.

In a short opening statement to the jury, defence lawyer Susan Gray said Wilson was intent on trouble and Haddon-Hardy tried to pacify him and to get him to leave.

"To scare him off, he jabbed Wilson twice with a pocket knife. He didn't even know he had stabbed him," she said.

The trial before Justice Rebecca Edwards continues.