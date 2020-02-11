Time is running out for Kerikeri residents to elect a new member of the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.



Voting closes at midday on Tuesday, February 18. As of Tuesday this week, just 20.19 per cent of eligible voters had returned their ballot papers.



The by-election is being held after councillor Rachel Smith was elected to both the Far North District Council and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in the local body elections last year.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001 she automatically takes the council position.



The six candidates standing for the vacant position are: Tyler Bamber, Harko Brown, Tim Crawley, Dave Bear Hookway, Doug Turner and Bob Wolff.

Visitors satisfied

Far North District Council's three i-SITE Visitor Information Centres achieve a near 100 per cent customer satisfaction rating in the past year, according to monthly surveys customer service consultants, CTMA New Zealand. Scores topped 100 in four of the 12 months measured.

Visitor information services manager Julia Crane attributed the high satisfaction rate to the knowledge, skills and helpful attitude of her staff.

The survey asked i-SITE customers to rate staff on their courtesy, professionalism, understanding of the issue raised, clarity of the response and overall helpfulness.

All staff have level four travel and tourism diplomas, some are multi-lingual, and they are familiar with the accommodation and activities they advise visitors on.

The i-SITES also process council rates payments, parking infringements, and dog registrations for Far North District residents and ratepayers.

Far North District Council operates i-SITES at Kaitaia, Paihia and Opononi.

Waitangi event

The third and largest signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi will be remembered in Hokianga today.

On February 12, 1840, six days after the signing at Waitangi, about 70 rangatira signed Te Tiriti at Mangungu Mission near Horeke.

The home people at Horeke would take the lead with commemorations once again, with support from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, including opening the Mangungu Mission House for visitors.

There will be a copy of Te Tiriti that has been magnified in size on display, along with the segment that includes the signatures and tohu of rangatira who specifically signed at Mangungu so people will be able to identify their tūpuna more easily.

The objective was to provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and acknowledge their tupuna connection to Mangungu Mission, but also to increase knowledge of the many rangatira who were present on the day and who signed Te Tiriti, as well as those who chose not to sign.

The day of commemorations will start at 9am and ends at 4pm.

Retirement seminar

The financial fish-hooks of moving into a retirement village will be explored at a free public seminar on Wednesday, March 4, 6pm-7.30pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue.

National manager of retirement villages at the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) Troy Churton said many people didn't fully understand the financial implications of retirement village contracts when they pay for a license to occupy a unit.

There are 16 retirement villages in Northland, including 10 in Whangārei, each containing 60-100 units.

Those numbers are expected to increase further to cater for the growing 75-plus population, projected to rise 143 per cent in the Northland region from about 14,000 today to nearly 35,000 in 2043.

To book a place, register at eventfinda.co.nz.