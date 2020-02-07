Wilson Sisters' pony tales

Northland equestrian and author Kelly Wilson has released her 14th book. Jackamo, the Supreme Champion is in book stores nationwide and also on the website www.wilsonsisters.nz. Wilson, who is currently in Australia photographing wild horses, said her latest book is one of her favourites to date. The junior fiction series is based on true stories from the Wilson Sisters' childhoods in Northland and this story is inspired by the Wilson Sisters' early years.

Pio to read kids' books

Kiwi personality Pio Terei will visit the Whangārei Warehouse in Okara Park today from 11am-1pm to read children's books out loud. The event is organised by the Warehouse Group, the Parenting Place, Duffy Books and Life Education to raise awareness around literacy and inspire children to pick up books again as reading is in nationwide decline. As part of the campaign, the Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery sell bookmarks for $1 to help promote the importance of literacy and reading to children.

Tree climbing at Ahipara

The current world champion arborists might be New Zealanders, but Dutch couple Mark and Maike Jakobs know more than most about the art of climbing trees, and they will be keen to share their skills, and thrills, at Ahipara's Korora St Park on Sunday. They were there several Sundays ago, and are expecting a similarly enthusiastic response this time. They will provide all the gear, including helmets for those who want them, and harnesses, although they insist that no one would fall. It wasn't tree climbing in the traditional sense, Mark said, but clambering as far up into the canopy as anyone wanted to go, whether that was 1m off the ground or all the way to the top, using ropes. Mark and Maike will be at Korora Park at 1pm, until about 4pm or 5pm.

Advertisement

Bitten tenant wins case

A Bay of Islands woman has won a $1600 Tenancy Tribunal payout after being attacked by fleas in a "pet free" rental. Robyn Walsh chose the rental in the northern holiday town of Paihia because her partner was "severely allergic to cats" and the apartment complex had been advertised as pet free. Yet she quickly noticed signs and smells of animal life, a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision said. Two days into her tenancy last December, she told property managers LJ Hooker Kerikeri she could smell cat urine in the wardrobe. A neighbour had also told her the previous tenants kept a cat. Three days later, Walsh told the LJ Hooker team fleas were in the flat. Walsh was bitten numerous times on her legs and could not sit on the couch or any of the soft furnishings because they were alive with fleas, the decision said. LJ Hooker had only just taken over as property managers and weren't aware the previous tenant had kept a cat.

Sports centre blaze

Police continue to investigate a fire that razed the heart of a rural Northland town. The blaze started in the early hours of January 16 and completely destroyed the community-built Tangiteroria Sports Complex, Pukehuia Rd, about 32km southwest of Whangārei. Fire and Emergency investigators spent two days examining the building measuring 40m by 20m, and found it was deliberately lit. Police are yet to make any arrest and would like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident, or saw suspicious vehicles in the area. Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the non emergency number 105.

Speaker on magic of maths

An incredible communicator on the beauty of doing maths research, Geoff Whittle, is coming to Whangārei. Whittle is a world leader in discrete mathematics, and will be giving a one-off, free public talk at Whangārei Girls' High School, from 6pm-7pm on Thursday, February 27. All welcome. Those attending will hear him share a little mathematical magic about the digital revolution. For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/mathematical-magic-and-the-digital-revolution-whangarei-tickets-86873100783?aff=ebdssbdestsearch