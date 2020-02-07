On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Waitangi Day commemorations in the Bay of Islands are over for another year, with the four days of events held under glorious sunshine, with very little of the dissent and disruption that has featured in previous commemorations.
The political component is only a small part of the commemorations, with the vast majority of the time being all about people having fun on our national day.
The Northern Advocate's team of reporters and photographers were in the Bay for the whole time covering all the activities in and around the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi.
Here are some of their images from the commemorations, which also included the opening of Te Rau Aroha, a new museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds dedicated to Māori military service and particularly the 28th Māori Battalion.