Waitangi Day commemorations in the Bay of Islands are over for another year, with the four days of events held under glorious sunshine, with very little of the dissent and disruption that has featured in previous commemorations.

The political component is only a small part of the commemorations, with the vast majority of the time being all about people having fun on our national day.

The Northern Advocate's team of reporters and photographers were in the Bay for the whole time covering all the activities in and around the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi.

Here are some of their images from the commemorations, which also included the opening of Te Rau Aroha, a new museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds dedicated to Māori military service and particularly the 28th Māori Battalion.

Ngapuhi rūnanga chair Mere Mangu speaks on the Treaty Grounds. Photo / John Stone

The mass haka at the opening of Te Rau Aroha, a new museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds dedicated to Māori military service. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dawn ceremony at the Upper Marae, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Hatea Kapa Haka's Atareta Black. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb, PM Jacinda Ardern, Green Party leader James Shaw and former MP Dover Samuels serve breakfast on Waitangi Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sharyne and Peter Wimsett line up for a feed at the Prime Minister's Breakfast at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robert 'Bom' Gillies, 95, with Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata, is one of only two surviving members of the 28 Māori Battalion. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The waka fleet arrives at Ti Tii beach. Photo / John Stone

Muriwhenua Touch player Cameron Hansford heads for a try on the sports ground at Waitangi. Photo / John Stone

Sharnee Joyce, left and Karan Joyce Paki Kapara check out this colourful stall on the Treaty Grounds. Photo / John Stone

Kenny Owen, left, Lyanne Harris and Albert Petelo walking through the market stalls on the sports grounds. Photo / John Stone

Buck Cullen leads the hikoi up the hill to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / John Stone

Javier Bucheli braids Rawhiti resident Kyla Sherbanowski's hair. Photo / John Stone