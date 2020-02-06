Another Lotto draw, another Northland big winner.

Northland's amazing Lotto streak has continued with another Second Division Winner sold in the region.

A ticket sold at Marston Moor, in Kaitaia, won its holder a cool $33,454 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night's draw, one of eight winners nationally.

So far this year there have been two Lotto First Division winning tickets sold in Northland - both worth $333,333 - and eight Division Two winning tickets.

Last year $12,505,770 was won in Northland on Lotto, $6,094,841 on Powerball and $2,398,156 on Strike.

Catalina flies in

The only Catalina flying boat in the world that is fitted out to carry passengers is due to be

at Kaitaia today and fare-paying passengers will be welcome to take a flight. The first, at 10am today, is expected to be booked out, but a second will take off at around 11am, repeating on Saturday.

Tutus on Tour

Stars of the Royal New Zealand Ballet will be in Northland next month with two performances by Tutus on Tour – the ballet's much-loved regional touring programme.

The show will be at Whangārei's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on March 3 and Kerikeri's Turner Centre on March 4.

With something for everyone, Tutus on Tour is popular with audiences up and down the country.

''Tutus on Tour plays an important role at the RNZB," artistic director Patricia Barker said.

''Performing is what gives our dancers true joy and bringing great dance to the many communities and audiences throughout New Zealand is what drives our passion. Transcending the everyday through dance is what connects the human in us all.''

Find out more at rnzb.org.nz/tutus.

Summer road works

The NZTA is taking advantage of continued fine weather in Northland to push ahead with its summer road works programme. That includes resurfacing in the Mangamuka Gorge, which will require closing of SH1 south of Kaitaia for one day in mid-February, at the Pak'nSave roundabout in North Rd Kaitaia, and at Bulls Gorge on SH10, south of Kerikeri, in February/March.

Advertisement

Sudden death on ship

Police were notified of a sudden death onboard a cruise ship bound for the Bay Of Islands. The death was reported on Monday but the person was taken ashore before the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas was scheduled to arrive yesterday. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances as it appeared to be a medical event.

There are about 6000-plus people on board the Ovation of the Seas and she first visited the Bay of Islands in January 2017

It is one of the world's biggest cruise ships launched in Germany at a cost of $1.5 billion. At 348m, the Ovation of the Seas is longer than the Sky Tower is high. It has 16 decks and weighs 170,000 tonnes.