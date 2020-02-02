It was a weekend packed with sports in Northland with both tennis and cricket competitions on in the region.

The annual Janet Agnew doubles carnival was held at Whangārei's Thomas Neale Tennis Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Onerahi Central played Kaipara Flats in a two-day premier cricket game at Kensington Park on Saturday, and Northern Spirit faced Wellington Blaze in the New Zealand domestic women's 50-over competition - the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield - at Cobham Oval on Saturday.

Photographer John Stone went along to the games.

Advertisement

John Smith from Whangārei.

Barry Hudson from Whangārei.

Peri Woods from Ruakākā enjoy a spot of shade.

Ben Litchfield and Brock Cameron watching their Onerahi teammates.

Brent Markwick with his 6-year-old son Brooklin.

Alun and Lyn Newton.

Tracey Gunn and Tim Boucher take in the cricket.