Police are hunting for a Kaikohe man who allegedly pointed a firearm at a group of people who turned up at his house carrying steering locks and other improvised weapons.

The incident unfolded at a house on Raihara St about 11am yesterday.

A witness told the Advocate she was at a shop across the road when she saw seven people get out of a white van which had pulled up outside the address.

''A couple of them were holding steering locks in their hands. Another fellow had something else metal in his hand. It didn't look very good at all.''

The woman said a red Holden also pulled up and two more people got out. At that point she called the police.

Armed police closed off Raihara St at Broadway and at Memorial Drive, near the Far North District Council offices.

Meanwhile the man who reportedly pointed the gun jumped over the back fence and fled on foot towards Mangakahia Rd.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police were still making inquiries and working to locate the man at edition time yesterday.

No firearm was found at the property and it was not yet clear if a gun really was involved.

Police knew the man they were looking for, he said.