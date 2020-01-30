No rain relief

The latest MetService forecast offers little to cheer Northland farmers and gardeners. No significant rain is forecast between now and February 23 although Waitangi Day could see the remnants of a frontal system pass over Northland, boosting the probability of rain to just over 40 per cent. The week ending February 2 will be much drier than normal while the following three weeks will be about average. Temperatures will be higher than average for the entire period.

Powhiri postponed

A powhiri for the acting principal of troubled Kamo High School scheduled for yesterday this week has been postponed to Monday. Allister Gilbert, the deputy principal at Whangārei Boys High School, will act as principal of Kamo High School for the first two terms after the resignation of Jo Hutt. The post of principal is expected to be advertised in the next few weeks and the successful candidate will take charge in the third term in July.

Wet road waring

A crash near Ōkaihau in which both drivers were lucky to walk away is a reminder to drive slowly on wet roads after a long dry spell, a firefighter says. Just before 9am on Wednesday a man was driving towards Kerikeri on Wiroa Rd when he lost control on a sharp bend just east of Ōkaihau golf course and went into a sideways slide along the road. A woman driving towards Ōkaihau swerved to avoid the out-of-control car and crashed into a ditch. The vehicles did not hit each other but were extensively damaged. Ōkaihau senior firefighter Ross Campbell said both were ''very lucky'' to walk away shaken but uninjured. The road was wet and extremely slippery after rare rainfall that morning. It was a warning to all motorists to drive carefully if the road was wet after a long dry period.

Stolen digger found

A brand-new digger stolen from Ace Rental on Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri, has been found in South Hokianga. The 2.5 tonne Kobelco digger was taken along with a trailer after thieves cut a fence on Sunday evening. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said the digger was recovered in Waima on Tuesday. Police inquiries were continuing.

Driver remanded for trial date

A Whangārei man charged over the death of a woman while under the influence of a drug and incapable of having control of a vehicle has been remanded for a trial date to be set.

Wayne John Purdon, 56, of Tikipunga, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday and was remanded on bail until April for a trial date. The charge relates to the death of a 55-year-old woman on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei on July 14 last year. He also faces a charge of causing bodily injury while under the influence of a drug and incapable of controlling a vehicle.