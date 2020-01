TODAY

• Bedfellow, 7.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7pm-8.15pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-8.30pm, Finlayson St Carpark Reyburn Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• White Chapel Jak Summer Vibes Tour, 8.30pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Advertisement

Classically trained, Rogan brings classical Latin guitar sounds mixed with new and old songs to the Old Stone Butter Factory on Friday. Photo / Supplied

• Live Music with Cruise, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Dinner & Drinks with local musical duo Tara & Rogan, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• The Brian Smith Quartet, 6pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Rogan Live, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Not Another High School Musical, 7,30pm-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Summer Holiday Happenings, open 7 days, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Speedway Waitangi 2 Day Meet, Friday and Saturday, Whangārei Speedway, 278 Port Rd.

SATURDAY

• A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7pm-8.15pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• Not Another High School Musical, 12.30pm-2pm and 7.30pm-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Strangely Arousing NZ Tour, 8pm-12am,

The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Community Guided Snorkel Days, 10am-4pm, Otamure Bay Campsite, Rockell Rd, Whananaki, Matapouri, Whangārei District.

Advertisement

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St and Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau A Pohe bridge Te Matau A Pohe bridge, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• ArtBeat, 10am-4pm, Cafler Park (Rose Gardens), 36 Water St, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7pm-8.15pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-4.30pm, Lava Bar, 8 Waverly St, Whangārei.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm-8pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Huakina - Te Huaki Puanaki & Wiremu Puanaki, 1pm-3pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Ngunguru Sunday Market, 8.30am-12noon, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8.30pm, Whangarei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Mexican Fiesta Class and Meal, 1pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2020, Tuesday February 4, 9am-12noon, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

The Carlise Guy & Nu Blu and Billy TK Jnr Road to Chicago NZ Tour is in the Bay of Islands next week. Photo / Supplied

• Queens Of Pop Rock n Soul, Wednesday February 5, 8pm-12am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Beer Club, Wednesday February 5, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday Feb 5, 12 noon-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Carlise Guy & Nu Blu & Billy TK Jnr Road to Chicago NZ Tour, Thursday, February 6, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Zane Greys On the Dock, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Air Vanuatu Nautigals Fishing Tournament, Thursday/Friday, February 6-7, from 10am, Whangarei Deep Sea Anglers Club, Marina Rd, Tutukaka.



* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz.