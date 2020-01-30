

It was a team effort from the Kamo White combination in the 1-5 Year Interclub competition held last Monday at the Kensington greens.

Singles player Skye Renes finished the day with three wins and two draws, the triples combination of Gordon Campbell, Judy Morgan, Barry Donaldson completed the hat trick in winning all five matches and the pair of Leon King and Ken Massey completed the success by winning two of their five matches.

The runner-up team was Mangawhai who started the day with a shaky three loss start in round one but came back in their other matches to gain second place by one point from the Kamo Black combination.

Overall results were: Kamo White 32 win points, +56 shot differential, second place: Mangawhai 28 win points, +56 shot differential, third place: Kamo Black 27 win points, +14 shot differential.

A very competitive tournament with many junior bowlers showing great potential and giving the selectors a hard task to choose their next representative team.

The winners will represent Northland in the Mercedes Cup Regional finals to be held on May 9 at Hikurangi. They will compete against winning combinations from Far North, North Harbour, Auckland, and Counties Manukau.

The next Centre fixture is the Junior 1-5 Year singles for men and women to be played February 15 and16. Entries close today. Entries are so far disappointing and you should enter by email to the Centre events manager, or the Bowls Northland website immediately.

Check the centre website to see if your name is on the list of entries to date.

This tournament will be followed on February 23 by the Centre First Year competition. This is a one-day tournament and all first years bowlers are eligible to enter. Clubs please help your players to enter this event. Don't forget to supply junior bowlers with a marker for both these events. Entries close February 13.

Congratulations to the Northland combination of Dennis Brewster, Steve Mitchell, Bart Robertson and Don Cameron who finished in third-equal place in the Taranaki Open last week. One hundred and eighteen teams took part from all over the country and Australia and this was an outstanding result for this team.

Club tournaments next week: Sunday February 2 Arapohue Men's Triples, Onerahi AC Triples; Tuesday Maungakaramea AC Triples; Wednesday Mangawhai MX Pairs, Thursday One Tree Pt AC Triples, Kensington Women's Variety Pairs; Friday Kamo Women's Sixes. Whangarei AC Triples 5.30pm.

Reminder also that transtasman bowls will be live on Sky and YouTube next week, starting on Monday.