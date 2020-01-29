BAY NEWS

Northern Community Family Service has been giving free mentoring and guidance for Mid North residents facing financial difficulties for two decades.

Now the budgeting service needs a little help in return.

The service which helps residents from Taupo Bay to Kawakawa, is seeking sponsors in a bid to expand and help the community become less needy and debt-free.

Two paid staff and two volunteers manage around 700 people "on the books", who regularly seek help with their finances.

Budgeting adviser Milton David also makes up to 60 home visits a year for people in rural areas who can't afford the trip.

A mobile office would enable the 84-year-old to offer more services to residents in isolated communities and a container office would offer a quiet counselling space.

David set up the budgeting service from his home in 1999 following the closure of the local budgeting service.

Two years later it moved into a room at Kerikeri Baptist Church, where it remains today, alongside the local food bank.

Along with mentoring and guidance, the service also offers representation in the courts, working alongside multiple government agencies.

It gets no government funding, and instead relies on grants from various sources including Foundation North.

The budgeting service is also looking for two social welfare workers to join the team.

If you can help, drop into the Kerikeri Baptist Church on 43 Hobson Ave, phone 09 407 7800 or email budgetman@xtra.co.nz

Mullet votes

The Bald Angels' Summer of the Mullet fundraising campaign is heating up.

Northland All Black Jack Goodhue teamed up with the Far North charity earlier this month and launched the campaign in a bid to raise $100,000 for vulnerable youth.

Residents can now have their say on the fate of Jack Goodhue's mullet by texting 206 to Vote. Photo / Jenny Ling

The social media campaign aims to get people talking about, and growing, mullets over summer.

The public can now text 206 to Vote to decide whether Goodhue's famous locks should stay or be shaved off at a Mullet in the Park event in Kerikeri at the ASB Sports Complex, on February 23.

Goodhue will be attending the free family event and judging the prettiest, longest, oldest and the maddest mullets of them all.

Residents of all ages can register their interest on the Bald Angels website and post photographs of the progress of their wonderful hair styles.

Bald Angels is also encouraging tamariki to get involved and for schools to look at team registrations.

Visit www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/jack-goodhue or www.baldangels.org.nz to donate or for more information.

Cool cars

The Klassic Cars, Hot Rods, Bike Show and Swap Meet is back on February 8 and promises to be bigger and better this year.

The display of cars kicks off at 9am at the Kerikeri Domain where there will be prizes for best dressed, young and old and other categories, along with live entertainment.

Organiser Roz Dennis said this year there will also be a tug-o-war between the hot-rodders and fire brigade for a bit of extra fun.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring extra car parts to sell and swap throughout the day.

It's a gold coin entry to the popular annual event, which is raising funds for the local fire brigade. Last year 190 cars turned out.

Phone Roz on 021 029 39205 for more information.

Business course

A free course to help young Northland residents wanting to become self-employed is starting in February.

Applications are open for the Reset Mindset Entrepreneurship, a 12-session course for Northland youth aged 16-24 to help them find and develop business ideas and sustain the ups and downs of being in business.

Course facilitator Maria Quayle-Guppy has partnered with Bay of Islands Community Centre on the project and the course is also available in Whangaroa, Kaeo, Kerikeri and Kaikohe.

Local business mentors help youth with a variety of topics including marketing, brand identity and finance, along with tips on how to manage stress and have a work/life balance.



Email maria@resetmindset.co.nz or visit www.resetmindset.co.nz for more information.

India fundraiser

Kerikeri chiropractors Alistair, Lara and Sherea Baxter are among a team of 30 chiropractors, assistants and paramedics heading to India with the Hands-on India outreach programme.

The Baxter family are looking forward to helping hard working families with chiropractic care, access to education, hygiene and basic medical care in Siliguri, West Bengal from February 1 to 15.

The Baxter family are looking forward to helping hard working Indian families with chiropractic care. Photo / supplied

Volunteers pay their own travel, accommodation, food and personal expenses and fundraise towards community projects run by the charity, set up to help children achieve their potential through education, health care and empowering the community.

All funds raised help set up temporary clinics with drivers, interpreters and necessary supplies and support seven primary schools.

This allows 700 children to receive quality education in an area where 30 per cent of children are in child labour.

Funds also help 3200 women gain economic independence to further their family, and community's education and standard of living.

Visit www.hands-on-india to donate, or phone Cheryl Baxter 021 172 9021.

Indoor theatre

They've been live on the street, now the Hell Hole of the Pacific theatre performers are taking their mayhem and merriment indoors.

Hell Hole of the Pacific theatre performers are taking their mayhem and merriment indoors at the Duke Tavern. Image / Helen Roberts

The group perform at the Duke Tavern in York Street on February 15 after being invited by the new owners, who took over the establishment just before Christmas.

Tickets cost $20 and include a welcome drink. Phone 09 403 7831 to book.

*If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.

• A weekly round-up of news, events and oddities from the Bay of Islands and Mid North.