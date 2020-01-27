About 100 different trucks and big machinery – from graters and road sweepers to two-tonne diggers and milk tankers – were on display for families and visitors at the fifth annual Touch a Truck event in Kamo on Sunday.
Co-organiser Sergeant Andrew Ivey, a senior firefighter at the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade, said they had a great turn-out with over 2000 people coming to admire the array of trucks parked on the Hurupaki School grounds.
Ivey said the event was particularly popular amongst the smallest visitors.
"The kids were absolutely over the moon. It's very much a hands-on event, so it's a bit different to other truck shows. The children get to jump behind the wheel and toot the horn, and they just love that."
Touch a Truck is jointly organised by the Kamo and Ngunguru volunteer fire brigades to raise funds for Leukemia and Blood Foundation.
Ivey said it was thanks to private truck owners and local companies that the event has become a success in Whangārei.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture some impressions.