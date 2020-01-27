

About 100 different trucks and big machinery – from graters and road sweepers to two-tonne diggers and milk tankers – were on display for families and visitors at the fifth annual Touch a Truck event in Kamo on Sunday.

Co-organiser Sergeant Andrew Ivey, a senior firefighter at the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade, said they had a great turn-out with over 2000 people coming to admire the array of trucks parked on the Hurupaki School grounds.

Ivey said the event was particularly popular amongst the smallest visitors.

"The kids were absolutely over the moon. It's very much a hands-on event, so it's a bit different to other truck shows. The children get to jump behind the wheel and toot the horn, and they just love that."

Advertisement

Touch a Truck is jointly organised by the Kamo and Ngunguru volunteer fire brigades to raise funds for Leukemia and Blood Foundation.

Ivey said it was thanks to private truck owners and local companies that the event has become a success in Whangārei.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture some impressions.

James Coyne, 2, with his dad David Coyne amazed by the 4WD vehicles on display.

Visitors admiring a wide range of trucks at Hurupaki School of a scorching hot day.

Senior Constable Aaron Ganley shows Sam Smith, 6, from Whangārei his top speed at running; Sam hit 14kmh.

Maungakaramea Rural Fire Force founding member Barry Smith hands out fire prevention stickers to little visitors.

Graham Galland from Whangārei with his Ford Bonus, that his father had bought, still has the original working motor.

Dave Golding with his children Florence, 2, and Oscar, 4, from Whangārei enjoying the day out.