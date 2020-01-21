

A spate of burglaries in Dargaville has business owners perplexed, with seven businesses broken into or vandalised, but little, if anything, taken.

But one business owner says the damage forced her to close up for the day and has taken food out of the mouths of children as she could not pay her staff for the day.

Police are investigating after a number of burglaries were carried out on businesses in Dargaville overnight Monday and yesterday.

So far police have confirmed seven commercial burglaries have taken place, in Normanby, Victoria and Kapia streets.

Advertisement

Scene of Crime Officers were at the businesses yesterday looking for forensic evidence and a team was in the area canvassing for CCTV camera footage.

''We are still getting all of the details but believe the first burglary was reported at 12.38am. We are ask anyone who has any information that will assist Police to contact Dargaville Police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,'' Police said in a statement.

Fiona Richards, from Te Kauta Cafe, said the damage had badly affected her business, cost her a day's takings and upset her staff and customers.

Richards, who only opened the cafe in September, said a large sliding door at the front was ''smashed to smithereens'' and the property entered.

But nothing was taken.

''They smashed up the cash register, but it had no money in and the drawer was open anyway. They didn't take anything at all, but it caused a lot of problems for us,'' she said.

''We had to stay closed today (while the damage was repaired) which means losing a day's takings and that means I can't pay my staff who can't work. I'd like the person or people who did this to know; you have taken the food out of the mouths of children as I can't pay my staff and they can't pay for the things they need to feed their kids.

''That's the reality for us here. We are struggling like many other whanau out there. I opened this in September to try to provide a good service for the people of this community and this is what happens. It makes you feel like selling up, but I suppose I'll plod along and make a go of it.''

Advertisement

Dargaville’s Kauri coast Pizzeria was one of seven businesses burgled or vandalised in the town overnight, but owner Ricky Padam finds it bizarre nothing was taken in any of the raids. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ricky Padam, from Kauri Coast Pizzeria, said the window of his shop was smashed. Again, nothing taken, but blood was left behind on the smashed window that could provide forensic evidence to help catch whoever was responsible.

''It's really bizarre. Why do that then not take anything? They have just smashed the window and then left it like that,'' Padam said.

''It seems that all the shops (that were broken into) had nothing taken, which is strange. But nobody got hurt and that's the important thing.''

Sue Selby, from Dinny's Bakery, sad three window at her cafe were broken, but nothing taken from inside.

Also targeted were Blah Blah Blah cafe, Associates Hair, the Mobil Service Station and Moa Bakery.