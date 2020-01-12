On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
More than 100 boats of all shapes, sizes and vintages took part in Saturday's Tall Ships and Classic Invitational Race, hosted every January for the past 45 years by the Russell Boating Club.
Held in idyllic conditions of sunshine and a 15-knot breeze, the race was followed by prizegiving, one of New Zealand's biggest hāngī and dancing until the wee hours at the club's Matauwhi Bay headquarters.