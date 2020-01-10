A fully laden logging truck and trailer unit rolled near Whangārei but fortunately police were able to keep traffic flowing on the major city bypass.

Acting Sergeant Brandan Walker said the southbound truck rolled on the southern side of the roundabout with Western Hills Dr and Kensington Ave about 10.20am today.

The truck unit rolled while the trailer unit remained upright. The road was temporarily blocked but once a few logs were moved traffic flowed through one of the southbound lanes.

The southern lanes were blocked when a vehicle with a hiab crane attached arrived and righted the truck unit. The road was reopened about 2.20pm

Advertisement

However, southbound traffic was diverted to the other side of the road.

Walker said at this busy time of the year it was important to keep traffic flowing and get the road fully open before rush hour on a Friday.

He said the truck driver had been wearing a seatbelt and was not injured when the truck unit rolled towards the footpath. No other vehicles were involved.

The specialist heavy vehicle group for the police were called and are continuing to investigate.