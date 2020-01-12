

The thousands of kilometres between Northland and Australia has not stopped punters from doing whatever they can to help people and animals affected by the devastating bush fires.

An "overwhelming" number of donations to drop off points around the region, and Northland drifting icons Gaz Whiter and Daniel "Fanga Dan'" Woodhouse auctioning off a drifting experience, are just some of the ways Northlanders are helping those affected by the fires which have killed at least 25 people and millions of animals since September.

Northlanders who have been collecting donations to help animals were blown away by the generosity.

Saddlery Warehouse stores across the country have been drop-off points for those wanting to donate.

Dean Wickman, who co-owns the Whangārei store with wife Robyn, said people started coming in to donate, or buy items to donate, within hours of the call being put out on Facebook.

"It just blew me away," he said.

"The response has been overwhelming. People have been coming in and spending hundreds of dollars on items to donate."

He said there was about three pallets of donations which included pet beds, surgical and medical supplies, towels, cages, dressings, baby bottles to feed koalas, baskets and more.

"People have been saying they feel for the people and the animals," he said.

Saddlery Warehouse retail assistant Amy Burns, and co-owner Dean Wickman surrounded by some of the donations being sent to Australia. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Wickman said today was the last day for people to donate as the items were being transported to a Saddlery Warehouse in Auckland on Monday.

Christelle Hynd, co-owner of Best Pets Kaiwaka - which has also been collecting items for animals since Monday, said people had been posting on a local Facebook group saying they wanted to help, so when she saw a Facebook page looking for drop off points, she jumped on board.

She said the donation box had turned into two donation shelves because of people's generosity.

"It was really amazing seeing the response. People are just selflessly giving and everyone is so emotional.

"I think a lot of people feel helpless they can't actually help the animals. You see the sky go orange here but it's so far away."

The items dropped off the Best Pets in Kaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei fabric rescue group Intercept have also been helping by sewing 21 pouches for animals affected by the fires.

Jenny Hill, founding member of the group, said the sewing of the pouches started after another member received a call from her son in Australia.

"He said 'Mum, it's horrible what's happening to the wildlife here. Can you get your sewing group ladies to make some pouches for kangaroos and wombats and stuff whose mothers have died?'"

Hill said they collaborated with Boomerang Bags, who made the inners of the pouches, and within a few days they had made 21.

She said images of animals injured in the fires had "woken people up".

"They're just so innocent," she said.

Hill said the pouches had been taken to the Saddlery Warehouse to be transported to Australia.

A koala and its joey were rescued after fires. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Northland drifting icons Whiter and Woodhouse have also added to the region's fundraising efforts as part of a corporate or group drifting experience which is being auctioned off on Trademe.

The experience, held at the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in Waikato, will also feature New Zealand speedway stalwarts Michael "MadMike" Whiddett and Darren Kelly.

As described on the auction's Trademe page, the four drifters will act as guest speakers and drivers to provide the auction winner with unforgettable drift hotlaps.

All funds raised from the auction will be split between three charities, NSW Rural Fire Service (www.rfs.nsw.gov.au), WIRES (www.wires.org.au) and Australian Red Cross (www.redcross.org.au). As of yesterday (today), the auction was at $5655 and would close on Monday at 8pm.

On Whiter's Facebook page "Gaz Whiter Drift", Whiter said his thoughts were with the people affected by the fires and hoped the funds raised would help those in need.

"We are doing our bit to support our neighbour, Australia, with a group of extremely generous and giving people who have come to the party to help us put to create this once in a lifetime day."

Woodhouse, who lived in Whangārei, said the images of displaced families and lost wildlife had encouraged him to take part in the fundraiser.

"We always love doing things with charities and it's like taking someone for a rollercoaster ride, I think it's good to be able to help in those ways, we are pretty lucky with our sport."

