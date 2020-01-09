Armed police blocked traffic from the western end of Grigg St in Kaitaia, after a woman allegedly fired an air rifle several times at an address in the course of what Senior Sergeant Russell Richards described as a family harm incident on Tuesday. The weapon had been allegedly fired at an adult family member, he said, but the victim had not been injured. The woman was subsequently arrested without incident, at the address, and was charged with unlawful possession of and discharging a firearm. The Armed Offenders' Squad were on their way from Whangārei, but were stood down.

Free diver rescued

A man free diving for seafood off the Northland coast had to be rescued off a rock after he struck trouble. The man's partner phoned police on Tuesday after the he failed to return to shore at Matapouri Bay about 2.45pm. The man was an hour overdue. Police Search and Rescue coordinator Sergeant Shane Turner said the alarm was raised early and that in turn meant a coastguard crew based at Tutukaka could begin searching. He said the quick response by the coastguard crew mean the man was found quickly and returned to shore uninjured. Turner said it was better to raise the alarm early rather than leave it too late.

Inappropriate recording

A 48-year-old man was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared before the Kaitaia District Court on Thursday on two charges of making an intimate visual recording. He was due to appear before the court again on Thursday. The charges relate to alleged incidents at a store in Kaitaia on December 30 and 31, police claiming that the man held a cell phone under two women's skirts to make video recordings. Police opposed bail, which was not sought. He was also charged with possession of cannabis.

NCEA results on Tuesday

Northland high school students will be able to access their NCEA results next week. About 140,000 students attended 119 exam sessions across New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue last year. NCEA results will be released online on January 14 and NZ Scholarship results will be available on February 5. Students can visit www.nzqa.govt.nz/audience-pages/students for information on how to access their results.

Paihia lottery winner

Three players from Paihia, Taumarunui and Paraparaumu will be toasting a special win after each taking home $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday's Lotto draw. The winning ticket from Paihia was sold at Countdown Waitangi. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 23, 24 and 25, bonus number 38.