TODAY

• Summer Do 2020, 9am-5pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei

• Mark Mazengarb, Erin Cole-Baker, Jon Sanders & Little Ripples, 7pm-10pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Kolohe Kai with Lion Rezz, 7pm-10.30pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

Advertisement

• White Chapel Jak, 8pm-10.30pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mako Road with Dolphin Friendly, 8pm-11.55pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 SH 12, Opononi, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Matiu Te Huki Māori Loop Artist, 9pm-12am, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Silent Insight Awareness Meditation Retreat 2020, 3pm, Tushita Ashram Hermitage, 1334 Oruru Rd, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

SATURDAY

• Summer Do 2020, 9am-5pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• Tinopai Fishing Contest 2020, 7am-5pm, Tinopai School, 1913 Tinopai Rd, Matakohe, Kaipara.

• Far North Joyfest, 10am-6pm, Butler Point , 31 Marchant Rd, Hi Hi, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Sojøurn Summer Tape Tour with Groove Lagoon, 8pm-11.30pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Thelonious Punk, 4.30pm-6pm, Tutukākā Coast, Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Whangārei District.

• Blaclist, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tutukākā Twilight Market, 5pm-8pm, Tutukākā Green Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Tutukākā, Northland.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St & Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau A Pohe bridge Te Matau A Pohe bridge, Port Road, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• E7th Live, 12.30pm-2.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm, Twin Pines Manor, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara

• Kitten Adoption Party, 10am-12pm, Scallywags Doggy Daycare, 32b Commerce St, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, Monday, January 13, 9.30am, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, January 15, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Cafe, Wednesday, January 15, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, January 16, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Maitai Bay Snorkel Day, 10am-4pm, Maitai Bay 515 Matai Bay Rd, 0483 Karikari Peninsula, Kaitaia, Northland.

• By Autistics for Autistics, 6pm-9pm, Te Ahu Centre, Cnr Matthews Ave & South Rd, Kaitaia, Far North.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .