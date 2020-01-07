Craft enthusiasts are digging their hands into clay this week as the Quarry Arts Centre kicks off its annual Summer Do offering 10 different craft workshops.
Looking back at a 30-year history of summer courses, organisers have decided to trace the event back to its roots and turn the focus on pottery.
One of the most exciting events, the firing of the large walk-in kiln, began on Monday when kiln master Mike Regan lit its wood fire.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham paid the crafting crowd at the arts centre a visit and captured some unique creations.
