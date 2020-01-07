Craft enthusiasts are digging their hands into clay this week as the Quarry Arts Centre kicks off its annual Summer Do offering 10 different craft workshops.

Looking back at a 30-year history of summer courses, organisers have decided to trace the event back to its roots and turn the focus on pottery.

One of the most exciting events, the firing of the large walk-in kiln, began on Monday when kiln master Mike Regan lit its wood fire.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham paid the crafting crowd at the arts centre a visit and captured some unique creations.

Kiln master Mike Regan stoking the large wood fire kiln.

Students Cecilia Young and Adrian Henry have joined the Summer Do to learn more about crafts.

The printmaking class with students Shelly Willianson, Mara McCaffery, tutor and printmaker Hamish Ob, students Marie Powell and Laura Worrall.

Tutor Helen Hughes set to fire up the bath kiln for some pottery pieces.

Student Hana Easton concentrated at the potter's wheel.