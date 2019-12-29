

Northland's electricity lines companies and road safety experts want motorists to take more care after 50 vehicles hit power poles across the region this year.

Northland motorists are urged to drive with more caution following a spate of crashes involving vehicles hitting Top Energy and Northpower's electricity assets.

The Northland electricity lines companies have reported 51 incidents since December 2018 – 50 of them are where vehicles have hit power poles.

Earlier this month, a car took out a power pole on the Top Energy Network, causing a substantial scrub fire at Kerikeri Peninsula and cutting power to 1000 consumers.

Northland Road Safety's Ian Crayton-Brown wants people to slow down, take more time to get to their destination and be more observant of potential roadside hazards.

"This time of year is particularly challenging and a higher risk time with more people on the roads travelling to holiday destinations. We don't want to see fatal and serious injury crashes on Northlands roads," Brown said.

"Getting to your destination safely or not can be greatly influenced by not being impaired, driving distracted or fatigued, wearing your seatbelt and your children all restrained correctly. Your speed, reaction time and condition of your tyres also have a huge influence on the stopping distance and crash outcome. Road safety is everyone's responsibility."

Northpower and Top Energy are backing Northland Road Safety and together, the three entities want to see less people hurt on Northland roads.

"We ask people to reduce their speed and take extra caution this holiday season, so we all can get to our destinations safely and spend that quality time with friends and family,"

Northpower Network general manager Josie Boyd said.

"If you are in a vehicle that takes down a power pole or powerlines and the lines end up on or around the vehicle, or if you can't safely drive clear of the lines, phone 111 immediately and stay in the vehicle until you are told it is safe to get out. If you come across an accident scene involving downed powerlines - stay at least 10 metres clear and phone 111 immediately."

Top Energy's Network Operations Manager Tony Smallman said if people do have to exit a vehicle due to fire, they must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time when jumping clear.