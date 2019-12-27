Three men were arrested and eight illegal firearms taken off the streets during an armed police operation in Kaikohe on Monday.

Northland police said excellent work by its officers has seen three people arrested and eight firearms taken.

Police were called to a firearms incident at around 10am in Kaikohe on Monday which then led to the Armed Offenders Squad and detectives searching three properties.

A 26-year-old man who had received a gunshot wound to his arm was taken to Whangārei Hospital where he had a beside court appearance for charges including three counts of aggravated robbery, committing a burglary with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of firearms. He has since been remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old Kaikohe man has also been remanded in custody following his appearance in Kaikohe District Court. He faces three charges of unlawfully possessing firearms and one of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A third man, a 40-year-old from Kaikohe, was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and will appear in Kaikohe District court in the New Year.

''These arrests and quick work by police prevented any further harm to those in our community and a significant amount of dangerous firearms off our streets,'' police said in a statement.