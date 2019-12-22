Hundreds of people turned up in glorious sunshine yesterday to pay tribute to 13-year-old Whangārei schoolgirl Aimee Lindsay at a memorial football fundraiser.

Aimee, a keen football and cricket player, collapsed and died from a previously undiagnosed medical condition at Kamo Intermediate School on November after an athletics training session.

More than 45 businesses and community groups rallied behind yesterday's memorial 12-hour football game at the Onerahi Football Club to celebrate her memory and raise funds.

Hundreds turned up to support the cause and pay tribute to Aimee.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the amazing event.

Hundreds turned up yesterday to pay tribute to Whangārei schoolgirl Aimee Lindsay, above, at a memorial football fundraiser.

Archie Knox gets the ball past defender Abby Crene.

Grant Short was busy on the field.

Cole Harley had a great time at the extended game.

Irene Lindsay takes to the pitch at the fundraising 12-hour football game in honour of her daughter Aimee.