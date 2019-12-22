The annual Taupo Bay Tractor Spectacular is on again this week when dozens of flash, and not so flash, tractors will descend on the bay. The Tractor Spectacular, now in its sixth year, will see the tractors, many of them highly decorated, do a loop of Taupo Bay with a number of prizes on offer. There's the trophy for the overall most loved tractor, as well as prizes for the best original pre-1970 tractor, best original post-1970 tractor, best dressed tractor and best team effort. The fun, unique event starts at 5pm with tractors assembling between the boat ramp and playground.

Rahui on parts of harbour

A Northland hapu has placed a rahui on shellfish collection on Mair Bank and Marsden Bank in the Whangārei Harbour. Patuharakeke is pleading for public support to help restore the population of pipi, mussels, tuatua, scallops, squid, octopus, and paddle crabs. Report any shellfish harvesting within the rahui area to 0800 476 224.

Sudden death probe

The sudden death of a man in the Far North will be referred to the Coroner. Emergency services were called to Rawhiti Rd about 2am on Saturday to a report of a sudden death. No further information was available at edition time yesterday.

Lotto winners

New World Kerikeri was one of 11 locations throughout New Zealand to draw a winning $27,639 Second Division Lotto ticket in Saturday's draw. Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,699. The other 10 winning Second Division tickets were sold in Auckland, Pukekohe, Hamilton, Bay of Plenty, Otaki, Paraparaumu, Southland and Gore. The winning Lotto numbers were 7, 9, 14, 18, 20, 34 with Bonus number 8 and Powerball 5.

Advertisement

SH10 accident

The driver of a single-car crash suffered minor injuries after the vehicle rolled on State Highway 10 in Totara North. The crash happened about 11.30am yesterday. A fire appliance from Kaeo, police and St John paramedics were in attendance. One lane was closed while emergency services waited for a tow truck to arrive.