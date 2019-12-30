As part of our look back at the year that was, the Northern Advocate's photographers have put together some of their favourite images from 2019.

From a Knight's investiture to a destructive tornado and a celebration of ocean voyaging traditions, Far North reporter Peter de Graaf shares a few of his favourite photos of 2019.

Sir Hekenukumai Busby and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern share a special moment as the master navigator and waka builder is knighted at Waitangi in February. Sir Hek died three months later aged 86.

Northland's oldest person, Lena Walker, celebrates her 107th birthday at Radius Baycare in Haruru Falls with her little friends from Paihia Early Childhood Centre.

Waitangi kuia Ngaire Apiata looks out over the sea at the start of the Bay of Islands Waka Festival.

Workers repair a roof peeled open like a sardine can by a tornado at Coopers Beach.

Temanava Macquarie of Rarotonga watches as the voyaging waka Fa'afaite from Tahiti arrives at Waitangi during the Tuia 250 commemorations.

Marvin Mauricio of Waipapa practices sepak takraw, a Thai sport he describes as a cross between football and volleyball.

Ingrid Wilkinson of Waipapa with her horse Molly, injured after smashing through two fences and falling into a stream during a massive electrical storm.

White Chapel Jak guitarist Nathan Boston finds a commanding spot to perform - on top of bandmate Michael White's double bass - during October's It Festival in Paihia.

Like a scene from centuries ago the waka hourua Haunui waits off Mangahawea Bay, Moturua Island, during the blessing of a new pou.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park founder Tiffany Holland shows her frustration after a truckload of rubbish is dumped in the park. The culprit was eventually identified and fined.

Singer Boh Runga performs Bette Davis Eyes at Paihia's It Festival.

A replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour, the R Tucker Thompson and the voyaging waka Fa'afaite appear over the horizon at dawn as the Tuia 250 fleet arrives in the Bay of Islands.