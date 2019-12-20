Kayc Crosby and Jack Littlechild knew just what to do with their old toys this Christmas - donate them to the Whangārei Lions Annual Christmas Toy Appeal so kids without toys had something to play with this festive season.

Kayc, 7, and Jack, 3, were among hundreds of Northlanders who donated items and money to the Lions annual appeal, where people dropped of toys to the Northern Advocate office and the Whangārei Library.

When the two youngsters called into the Advocate office this week to drop off some toys with mum Sarah Crosby they were delighted to be helping others.

''We wanted to give other people some toys who don't have any of their own. We thought they would like that,'' Kayc said.

Sarah said it was about teaching the kids that there are others out there who do not have what they do.

It's the kind of generosity that has again amazed Whangārei Lions appeal organisers Doug Smeal and Russell Ross, who said generous Northlanders had donated enough toys, books and games to fill three small trucks.

From left, Belinda Beazley, Plunket, Doug Smeal, Whangārei Lions, Angie Blundell, Plunket and Russell Ross, Lions, with some of the thousands of toys donated to the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Smeal said it was about the same amount as last year but: ''last year was an exceptional year for donations,'' Ross said.

''We're just overawed with the response from the public. It's great to see so many people thinking of others at this time of the year,'' he said.

One of the striking things about this year's appeal was the amount of brand new toys, books and games that had been donated.

''That's just marvellous,'' he said.

And the donations will brighten up the festive season for so many children, with organisations including Jigsaw North Family Trust, Whangārei Women's Refuges, Te Aroha Medical Centre, Otangarei Health, Miriam Centre, Ngati Hau Health, Genesis Centre, Barnardos, Plunket, Youth Horizons, Salvation Army and Rawene Hospital receiving the donations.

Angie Blundell, from Whangārei Plunket, who was on hand to pick some of the toys up for distribution, said it was excellent to see so many toys donated by generous Northlanders.

''It really helps those who can't afford to have Christmas presents and shows the true Christmas spirit is alive and well here.''