A fire on Karikari Peninsula that started on Thursday afternoon after a car hit a power pole was contained by fire services over the weekend. On Sunday morning, firefighters were attending hot spots but Fire and Emergency Services said there was no concern that the fire would further spread. Five homes had been evacuated on Thursday night and by Friday afternoon the flames had spread across 130ha, making it the biggest fire of the season so far.

Break-in at kindy

Manaia View Kindergarten in Raumanga was broken into on Thursday night. The burglars caused damaged to the property and took a TV, a Chromecast and a USB containing photos of the children. A teacher said on social media that the kindergarten was a place of fun, learning and aroha for all their tamariki and whānau, and that they would love to have their belongings returned. To report suspicious behaviour on Murdoch Cr last Thursday night, please contact the kindergarten on 09 438 2565 or Police on 105.

Lotto results

Three Lotto players have won $333,333 in the First Division on Saturday. There were no Northland winners with the successful tickets held by a MyLotto player in Auckland, and one sold at Countdown Takanini in Auckland and the other at Paper Plus Pukekohe in Pukekohe. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 19, 21, 23, 34, 35, and 39; bonus ball 26 and strike 23, 19, 21, and 34.