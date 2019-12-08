On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Paihia's Christmas parade on Friday evening was possibly the first in the country where environmental sustainability was the goal.
Tinsel, balloons and one-off plastic was banned, with float-builders encouraged to use recycled, natural or compostable materials instead.
The most sustainable float award, as judged by ''Zero Waste Granny'' Jane Banfield, went to Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten, which didn't even use tape or a single staple to hold their entry together.
The award for best float overall in the Dr Seuss-themed parade went once again to Paihia School. RESULTS Overall winner: Paihia School Sustainability award: Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten Business section: 1 Paihia Early Childhood Centre, 2 Boot Scootin' with Jo line dancers, 3 PKF Poutsma Lemon; highly commended QRC Tai Tokerau. Community section: 1 Opua School; 2 Bay of Islands Rotary Club; 3 Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten; highly commended Paihia Kids Music Club and Bay of Islands Community Centre.