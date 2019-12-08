Paihia's Christmas parade on Friday evening was possibly the first in the country where environmental sustainability was the goal.

Tinsel, balloons and one-off plastic was banned, with float-builders encouraged to use recycled, natural or compostable materials instead.

The most sustainable float award, as judged by ''Zero Waste Granny'' Jane Banfield, went to Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten, which didn't even use tape or a single staple to hold their entry together.

The award for best float overall in the Dr Seuss-themed parade went once again to Paihia School.

RESULTS

Overall winner: Paihia School

Sustainability award: Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten

Business section: 1 Paihia Early Childhood Centre, 2 Boot Scootin' with Jo line dancers, 3 PKF Poutsma Lemon; highly commended QRC Tai Tokerau.

Community section: 1 Opua School; 2 Bay of Islands Rotary Club; 3 Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten; highly commended Paihia Kids Music Club and Bay of Islands Community Centre.

Jo Boocock's Boot Scootin' line dancers placed second in the business section. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The PKF Poutsma Lemon crew dressed as the Fox in Socks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thomas McKenzie-Kettle on the prize-winning Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joe Mulgrew, with the Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten float, carries a message about refusing unnecessary packaging. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Four-year-old Lily-Belle Dalton and her fish ride the Paihia-Waitangi Kindergarten float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Opua School twins Ari and Eden Watson, 7, as Thing 1 and Thing 2. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Trikes take over Marsden Rd as young members of Paihia Kids Music Club pedal in the parade. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old shepherd Rawiri Hoori (front) on the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints' nativity-themed float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Tor Godwin and his crew from Bay of Islands Yacht Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Opua 12-year-old Lilly Mottl skates down Marsden Rd with a trumpet made from a traffic cone. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia 9-year-old Thea Holland converted her mountainbike into a Seuss-style motorcycle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Manaia Foley is a fish on the Paihia School float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Five-year Amaira Sharma does a bear impression on the Paihia School float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia School 9-year-olds, from left, Charlyize Brljevich, Poet Hawea-Turner and Sirchae Wilson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Possibly the littlest Thing 1 was 22-month-old Charlotte Clueard, with mum Lara Kay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Angel Green from Okaihau gets a huge hug from Santa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia Early Childhood Centre's Dr Seuss-themed entry won the parade's business section. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Even Paihia's fire trucks dressed up as Dr Seuss characters. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia kids get their environmental message across. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Paihia Colour Bonanza crew made a colourful spectacle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kyle Scott, 20 months, watches his first Christmas parade with dad Leighton Scott. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Santa rides through Paihia with cheeky elf Shea Bavister. Photo / Peter de Graaf