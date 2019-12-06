More than 1400 students from kura kaupapa as far away as Invercargill will descend on Kaitaia starting tomorrow for a once-in-a-generation sporting event.

Wiki Hā aims to give kura kids around the country a chance to compete in traditional Māori sports while celebrating their language and culture at the same time.

Wiki Hā 2019 is hosted by Te Rangi Āniwaniwa, a Māori immersion school at Awanui, north of Kaitaia.

Event manager Hone Ripikoi Jr described Wiki Hā as the ''Wharekura Olympics''.

Advertisement

''Just like the real thing we're dealing with accommodation issues, sporting schedules, parking, big personalities, kura politics and everything else – and we're loving it. Wiki Hā won't be back in Muriwhenua for 50 years so we want to make it an event to remember."

READ MORE:

• Premium - Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards: Cameron Leslie takes out top award

• Māori All Blacks: Te Reo commentary option for two matches against Fiji

• Woodman reigns Supreme again at maori sports awards

Te Rangi Āniwaniwa chairwoman Trudy Brown said a mass pōwhiri for students, staff and supporters would be held at the kura tomorrow but the big public event would be a parade through Kaitaia on Monday.

The parade would start at Te Ahu at 8.30am and finish at The Warehouse at the northern end of town.

''We're inviting everyone to come along to welcome our manuhiri (guests) and celebrate all that's good about our town, our community and our region.''

Brown asked motorists to be patient and expect delays on Monday morning as streets were closed temporarily to allow the procession of up to 1500 people.

Wiki Hā sports will include waka ama at Lake Ngatu, hopu ariki (Māori weaponry) at Te Paki, and ki-o-rahi at Taipa. Manawa Kuaka, a 62km relay on Ninety Mile Beach, is modelled on Te Houtaewa's historic run along Te Oneroa a Tohe.

The events take place in the rohe (tribal areas) of the five Muriwhenua iwi Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Ngāi Takoto, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa.

Advertisement

Wiki Hā (or Te Wiki Hākinakina, the Week of Sports) was founded 20 years ago by a group of Māori language advocates. It has been held every second year since 2005.

In total 38 kura are taking part with contestants travelling from as far away as Te Wharekura o Arowhenua in Invercargill. Marae as far north as Te Kao will accommodate the multitudes.

Kaitaia Business Association is supporting the event, which is also a chance to promote the Far North to a national audience.

■ The key event times are Sunday 2pm pōwhiri at Te Rangi Āniwaniwa; Monday 8.30am hīkoi through Kaitaia and 11am waka ama at Lake Ngatu; Tuesday 9am oma roa at Te Oneroa a Tohe and hopu ariki at Te Paki; Wednesday 9am ki-o-rahi at Taipa and 6pm pō kanikani at Te Rangi Āniwaniwa. Email hone@aniwaniwa.school.nz if you are keen to help. For more information about daily sporting schedules send an email to wikihaa@aniwaniwa.school.nz.