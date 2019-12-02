>note>PHOTOS:JL301119NADtaste1: Sarah Wells from My Goodness scoops some non-dairy, gluten-free, 60 per cent persimmon-based icecream for punters. JL301119NADtaste2: Steph Claridge and Hayley Quinn enjoy the day in the comfort of bean bags. JL301119NADtaste3: Shelley and Scott Gall from Rawhiti enjoy a Phat House craft beer. JL301119NADtaste4: Far North chef Anna Valentine cooks up a beautiful dish of strawberry salsa filled avocados. JL301119NADtaste5: Jessie Jones from Kerikeri, Lashae McArdle from Okaihau and Carmen Green from Auckland celebrate Lashae's 30th birthday with a girls' weekend. JL301119NADtaste6: Regan Randell from Dargaville with Whangārei's Stuart, Mandy and Rachyl Edge. JL301119NADtaste7: Benjamin Thrippleton, owner of Kindred Spirits bar with Christiaan Van Lingen and his dad Thys Van Lingen, both from Opua. JL301119NADtaste8: Auckland band Coachella played a mix of modern indie/folk to country classics, pop hits to old school rock and roll. Photos / Jenny Ling

Around 180 people flocked to Waitangi on Saturday for the Tastes of the North Garden Party held on the Copthorne Hotel and Resort lawn. There was live music by popular Auckland band Coachella and the Kerikeri High School band, a spinkling of food and a robust selection of Northland craft beer and wine from local vineyards from 11am-6pm. Far North chef Anna Valentine was on fine form, presenting cooking demonstrations throughout the day including spring rice rolls, strawberry salsa filled avocados and blueberry hotcakes.

Auckland band Coachella played a mix of modern indie/folk to country classics, pop hits to old school rock and roll. Photo / Jenny Ling

Benjamin Thrippleton, owner of Kindred Spirits bar with Christiaan Van Lingen and his dad Thys Van Lingen, both from Opua. Photo / Jenny Ling

Regan Randell from Dargaville [left] with Whangarei's Stuart, Mandy and Rachyl Edge. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jessie Jones from Kerikeri, Lashae McArdle from Okaihau and Carmen Green from Auckland celebrate Lashae's 30th birthday with a girl's weekend. Photo / Jenny Ling

Far North chef Anna Valentine cooks up a beautiful dish of strawberry salsa filled avocados.

Shelley and Scott Gall from Rawhiti enjoy a Phat House craft beer. Photo / Jenny Ling