

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have arrested a 43-year-old man aboard his catamaran on Mangonui Harbour after six hours of drama that held many spectators enthralled.

Benjamin Charles Nunn, who was living aboard the boat, was charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and one each of possession of cannabis, resisting police and using an explosive in an attempt to prevent lawful arrest.

He appeared in absentia in the Kaitaia District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until December 18.

The arrest was made after a six-hour standoff on Tuesday which the Northland Age understood had its genesis in a confrontation with Northland Regional Council staff and two Mangonui police officers on Monday.

The regional council had given Nunn six weeks, a deadline that expired on Monday, to remove a yacht he owns that had sunk in the harbour, but he reportedly responded with abuse when he was reminded of his obligation.

Police and council staff approached him again, aboard his boat, at 6am on Tuesday, and were again abused with Nunn also allegedly presenting a loaded crossbow.

They withdrew and called on police in Kaitaia and the Whangārei-based Armed Offenders Squad.

Police negotiated with Nunn for some hours, including an offer to put him in contact with a lawyer, which was refused. At one point, according to witnesses ashore, he fired an arrow at an AOS drone, although it is not clear whether the arrow was actually released.

Witnesses had a clear view of a flare and two smoke bombs being fired from the catamaran when police went on board and arrested Nunn without serious incident.

A witness also told the Northland Age that Nunn had been sitting on the deck of his boat, playing a saxophone, while the standoff continued.

No one was injured in any of the incidents leading up to and including the arrest.