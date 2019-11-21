

Whānau wellbeing will be the focus of a new event being held in Otangarei this weekend.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust has organised E Tū Otangarei tomorrow from 10am to 2pm featuring guest speakers, food stalls, games, rides, giveaways, a free hangi lunch and stalls from organisations involved in the progress and development of the community.

William Kaipo, project manager, said the event came about following a cup of tea with the White Ribbon Riders.

"It's good to have a positive event happening. We like to run a number of events throughout the year and they're all for different reasons but this one, this is our first whānau wellbeing focused event," he said.

Advertisement

The event, which is being held at the top field in Otangarei, features a range of services including Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust, VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, People Potential, Whangārei Youth Space, Plunket, Regent Training Centre, New Zealand Police, Northland District Health Board, Oranga Tamariki, Rugby for Life, Rubicon Youth and ManUp.

"There's quite a number of services and providers coming along to the day and that's awesome.

"It's just important we connect with our community and they can see what's available to them and possibly engage."

READ MORE:

• Community turns out to clean up Otangarei

Kaipo said White Ribbon Ambassador David White and Phil Paikea from Safe Man Safe Whānau will be speaking at the event.

There will also be plenty of activities to engage the community and three big bouncy castles for the kids.

"It's all going to be laid out in a way that we maximise the benefit of our newly refurbished basketball court and our new playground. So we're just trying to give a real positive feel for the day - for everyone."