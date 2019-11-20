A section of State Highway 15A remains closed after a serious two-vehicle crash between Ruakaka and Marsden Point at 7.45am.

Fire and emergency services, police, a Serious Crash Unit and an ambulance attended the scene near the big tomato road sign this morning.

One person was flown to Auckland Hospital in serious condition just before 9am; a second person was transported to Whangārei Hospital with moderate injuries.

The SH 15A section between Salle Rd and McCathie Rd is likely to be closed until mid-morning as police conduct a crash investigation.

A detour via Marsden Point Rd is in place and all logging trucks have been diverted through Ruakaka.

New Zealand Transport Agency ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services had to cut off the roof from one of the cars to get a trapped person out of the vehicle.