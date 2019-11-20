A section of State Highway 15A remains closed after a serious two-vehicle crash between Ruakaka and Marsden Point at 7.45am.
Fire and emergency services, police, a Serious Crash Unit and an ambulance attended the scene near the big tomato road sign this morning.
One person was flown to Auckland Hospital in serious condition just before 9am; a second person was transported to Whangārei Hospital with moderate injuries.
The SH 15A section between Salle Rd and McCathie Rd is likely to be closed until mid-morning as police conduct a crash investigation.
A detour via Marsden Point Rd is in place and all logging trucks have been diverted through Ruakaka.
New Zealand Transport Agency ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.