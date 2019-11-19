note>By Julia Czerwonatis

Three super yachts berthed inside Whangarei harbour for maintenance and refurbishment are part of a marine industry boom set to take off with the America's Cup.

The outsize ocean-going vessels can be seen anchored at Port Nikau and are clearly visible on the drive from Onerahi and out to Port Nikau.

They include J'Ade, the newest $50 million acquisition of New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart.

Whangārei's growing marine industry increasingly attracts luxurious yachts and their wealthy owners with local authorities and industry working to make it an appealing option for high-end marine work.

