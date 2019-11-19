On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Currently anchored at Port Nikau is superyacht J'Ade. The vessel was custom built in 2013 by Italian yard CRN and has since been in private hands.
It now reportedly belongs to billionaire businessman Graeme Hart.
Two years ago, Hart sold his 107-metre superyacht Ulysses, which dwarfs the 58-metre J'Ade, for an estimated $265 million.
Then J'Ade was sold in July this year through global luxury yachts dealer Burgess with a €29 million price tag (NZ$50 million). It was transported into Whangārei Harbour late last month, and contractors at Port Nikau have now put up scaffolding for a paint touch-up and some interior remodelling.
J'Ade can comfortably accommodate 10 guests in four VIP cabins and one master suite, all with full en suite bathroom facilities.
A glass elevator connects all decks, including the huge full beam upper deck saloon which incorporates a dining area and is flooded with daylight through full-height windows.
A wellness centre with a gym and a generous spa pool keeps passengers entertained on the sun deck.
J'Ade is expect to be anchored there until January.
Just a few hundred meters down Port Rd, 63-metre cruise ship Coral Discoverer has been hauled up for her annual survey and minor repairs.
The vessel, operated by Australian company Coral Expeditions, regularly cruises from Auckland down to Milford Sound for nature and cultural tours.
Coral Expeditions general group manager Mark Fifield said they had been bringing Coral Discoverer to Whangārei six times for maintenance as the company is pleased with the service here.
Whangārei District Council's district development manager Tony Collins said there had been a lot of planning towards making Whangārei more attractive as a destination for yachts and larger vessels.
WDC had been collaborating with the Northland Regional Council and Northland Inc on the marina extension which received consent in September.
The new marina is expected to create 133 jobs during its two-year construction phase and is expected to pump nearly $10 million a year into the Whangārei economy.
The extension can accommodate between 115 and 130 yachts – an addition to the 177-berth marina at the Town Basin and 109 pile moorings at Kissing Point – and would meet the growing demand for berths for yachts up to 40m.
Collins said the marine industry was contributing immensely towards the local economy and the money generated mainly stayed in the district.
He said passengers from visiting yachts also had the opportunity to discover Whangārei as a destination and could return to invest in businesses or chose to stay here permanently.
Collins said the goal was to further develop the local marine industry and generate more employment opportunity for young people in the region.