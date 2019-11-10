Water tanks hopefully got a top up overnight with rain forecast for Northland following a long dry spell throughout the region.

After a rainless week with hot temperatures in the mid-20s sweeping over from the Australian subtropics, the mercury is dropping to average seasonal temperatures around 19 and 20 degrees for the next few days.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the region would experience periods of rain with potential thunderstorms today which will ease towards the evening.

South-westerlies could bring some more showers on Tuesday, but "we're looking at fine weather again at the end of the day", James said.

Towards the second half of the week, Whangārei, Kaitaia and Kerikeri might experience more showers with temperatures in the low 20's with a total rainfall up to 40-60 mm in the upper North Island.

There are concerns over low water levels, particularly in the Mid and Far North and west coast, with farmers concerned at the impact on stock if it continues.

It has been an alarmingly dry year so far with Whangārei recording just 880mm of rain in the 12 months to September 30 which is 42 per cent less than the typical 1500mm.

Across the North Island, soil moisture levels decreased everywhere during the past week due to meagre rainfall and above average temperatures, Niwa reported.