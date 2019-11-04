Thousands turned out for the annual fireworks show at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday night. The Whangārei Lions fireworks display is always popular and this year was no exception with lots of entertainment for young and old before the spectacular fireworks display. Tania Whyte went along as well.

Rodger Spice has been to the last five of the firewoks displays Photo / Tania Whyte
Rodger Spice has been to the last five of the firewoks displays Photo / Tania Whyte
Joy Donaldson shows off her hoolahoop skills.Photo / Tania Whyte
Joy Donaldson shows off her hoolahoop skills.Photo / Tania Whyte
Reenie and Joey Rapana think Whangārei should have more wonderful family evenings where people can mix and mingle. Photo / Tania Whyte
Reenie and Joey Rapana think Whangārei should have more wonderful family evenings where people can mix and mingle. Photo / Tania Whyte
Spiderman William Bates (5), and Jemma-Lee Rihari (2) enjoy the merry-go-round. Photo / Tania Whyte
Spiderman William Bates (5), and Jemma-Lee Rihari (2) enjoy the merry-go-round. Photo / Tania Whyte
The Maglasang family wait patiently for the firewoorks. Nathalie (3), Skyler (1) and Zyrel (8) with mum and dad Sheryl and Juni. Photo / Tania Whyte
The Maglasang family wait patiently for the firewoorks. Nathalie (3), Skyler (1) and Zyrel (8) with mum and dad Sheryl and Juni. Photo / Tania Whyte
John (4),dad James and Holly (3) McLean havng a dad and kids day out. Photo / Tania Whyte
John (4),dad James and Holly (3) McLean havng a dad and kids day out. Photo / Tania Whyte
Elijah (4), Charlotte (2) and Logan (6) Jones snuggle up with aunty Heather Pitcher and uncle Alex Breeze. Photo / Tania Whyte
Elijah (4), Charlotte (2) and Logan (6) Jones snuggle up with aunty Heather Pitcher and uncle Alex Breeze. Photo / Tania Whyte
Wayne Kaka from Pipiwai has his light sabres ready for the night. Photo / Tania Whyte
Wayne Kaka from Pipiwai has his light sabres ready for the night. Photo / Tania Whyte