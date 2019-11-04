On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thousands turned out for the annual fireworks show at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday night. The Whangārei Lions fireworks display is always popular and this year was no exception with lots of entertainment for young and old before the spectacular fireworks display. Tania Whyte went along as well.