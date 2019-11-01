

Changes to speed limits on two of the Far North's crash-prone highways could soon be likely following extensive public consultation.

The NZ Transport Agency is seeking further feedback on its proposal to reduce speed limits on SH11 between Puketona and Paihia and on SH1 between Moerewa and Kawakawa, including the notorious Three Bridges.

The latest round of consultation comes after the public was asked to have their say on current speeds and proposed limits in July and August.

The stretch of highway between Taipa and Awanui was also included in the proposal, but this will stay at 100km/h after the community asked to keep the current open road speed limit.

Nearly 1000 Northlanders gave feedback on the plans.

The main themes were that lower speeds were justified between Puketona and Haruru, and they should be extended to Paihia as this area is also unsafe.

People also felt more signs were needed to remind drivers what the limits are.

There have been 102 crashes on this stretch of road in the last 10 years (2009 - 2018) resulting in two deaths, and 14 seriously injured.

There was also support for lower speeds over the Three Bridges, and that the speed between Kawakawa and Waiomio should also be looked at.

There is support for lower speed levels over the Three Bridges in Kawakawa.

Speeding drivers make it unsafe for people walking, especially children in Moerewa, and people are driving too fast for the conditions and overtaking dangerously, the feedback said.

There have been 43 crashes on this stretch of road in the last 10 years (2009 - 2018) resulting in two deaths and six seriously injured.

Kawakawa locals have long lobbied for reduced speed limits, particularly on the Three Bridges which are narrow, have poor visibility and are subject to fog and flood.

Kawakawa Business Association president Malcolm Francis said reducing the speed to 80km/h on the bridges won't make any difference.

It should be reduced to 50km/h, he said.

"If they're both doing 80km/h going towards each other, that's a 160km/h impact – that's a ridiculous speed.

"They [NZTA] want consultation but it's got to be realistic. They're going to try and keep the speed up to keep up the traffic flow, they're not thinking about the safety of drivers or residents. The signs will go up and people will still do the same thing and people will still die on the bridges."

Consultation closes on November 26.

The spokesperson said once a decision is made, it will be published on NZTA's website and an update sent those who express an interest.

The proposals:

SH11 Puketona to Paihia:

Drop the 100km/h limit to 80km/h between Puketona and Paihia.

Drop the 70km/h limit to 60km/h within Haruru.

Reducing the speed to 80km/h from 135m west of Nautical Dr to the junction with SH10, Puketona.

SH1 Moerewa to Kawakawa:

Reduce speed from 100km/h to 80km/h between Moerewa and Kawakawa including the Three Bridges.

Drop the current 70km/h speed limit in Moerewa to 50km/h, so that the whole township becomes 50km/h.